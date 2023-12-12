ADDING MULTIMEDIA AONL and Laudio Collaborate to Inform Nursing’s Future of Work

The Organizations Will Combine Their Workforce Analytics and Insights to Deliver Nurse Leaders and Health Systems Actionable Metrics to Advance the Profession

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laudio, an innovator in frontline leader solutions that drive efficiency and engagement for health systems, today announced a new collaboration with the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) to inform the future of work in nursing. A cornerstone will be the development of biannual reports providing unique data, insights, and perspectives related to today’s nurse leaders and their evolving roles.





“At Laudio, we firmly believe nurse leaders have the potential to be a health system’s strongest asset. Unfortunately, they are oftentimes overlooked and don’t receive the resources and solutions needed to succeed,” said Russ Richmond, MD, CEO and co-founder of Laudio. “By collaborating with AONL and jointly developing a variety of publications, we aim to quantify the value nurse leaders bring to health systems and offer insights into the operational attributes that allow them to be most impactful.”

As the national professional organization of more than 11,000 nurse leaders, AONL is the voice of nursing leadership. AONL’s mission is to transform healthcare through expert and influential nursing leadership. Its work includes promoting leadership development, improving health through advocacy, and fostering a diverse nursing leadership community.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Laudio, a company that shares our values in advancing nurse leadership,” said Robyn Begley, CEO of AONL and chief nursing officer, senior vice president of workforce at the American Hospital Association. “By collaborating with Laudio on these reports, we aim to deliver insights our members will use and operationalize in real-time. We believe these insights will help inform strategic workforce decisions.”

Laudio offers the first and only integrated platform focused on scaling frontline leaders’ work, easing their administrative burden and fostering impactful engagement with their teams. Nearly 20 health systems have implemented the platform, offering Laudio access to a wealth of actionable insights to help healthcare executives make informed decisions and implement new operational models to reduce turnover and costs.

About Laudio

Laudio empowers healthcare leaders to drive large-scale change through everyday human actions. Our platform streamlines workflows for frontline leaders, strengthens interpersonal connections, and aligns C-suite objectives with frontline efforts, enhancing leader efficiency, employee engagement, and patient experience. Laudio makes it possible for patients, frontline workers, and health system leaders to thrive together. Discover how at www.laudio.com.

About the American Organization for Nursing Leadership

As the national professional organization of more than 11,000 nurse leaders, AONL is the voice of nursing leadership. Our membership encompasses nurse leaders working in hospitals, health systems, academia and other care settings across the care continuum. Since 1967, the organization has led the field of nursing leadership through professional development, advocacy and research that advances nursing leadership practice and patient care. AONL is an affiliate of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit AONL.org.

Contacts

Laudio:



Bruno Solari



bruno@solcomms.com

AONL:



Stacey Chappell



schappell@aha.org