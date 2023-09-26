ADDING MULTIMEDIA Airgain Announces New High-Gain Lumos™️ 5G Fixed Wireless Access Antenna

Airgain’s high-gain 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) antenna is designed to enhance LTE and 5G connectivity for virtually any indoor customer premises equipment (CPE) device

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #5g—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, today announced its new Lumos™️ 5G Fixed Wireless Access Antenna to boost the performance of connected devices. With a multiband, directional antenna design as well as 2×2 and 4×4 MIMO configurations for both LTE and 5G, Lumos can maximize the performance of enterprise routers, indoor fixed wireless access (FWA) devices, customer premises equipment (CPE), and a myriad of other cellular-based devices.









The Lumos™️ 5G FWA antenna can be easily customized with Airgain’s EZConnect™️ cable harnesses, which allow for practically any connector and cable length combination. Lumos also comes with an industry-leading 5-year limited warranty, as well as IP67 ingress protection for enhanced outdoor signal quality in almost any environment. Airgain expects to begin shipping the Lumos™️ 5G Fixed Wireless Access Antenna in the first quarter of 2024.

“As 5G becomes more ubiquitous, the market is constantly searching for solutions that can power an ‘always connected’ environment,” said Brian Critchfield, Vice President of Global Marketing for Airgain. “With the high gain and easy-to-install configuration of our new Lumos™️ 5G Fixed Wireless Access Antenna, users can augment existing installations or bundle it as part of new installations and achieve often better performance than with wired solutions. We believe its versatility combined with performance can be a game changer.”

The specifications of the new Lumos FWA antenna include:

Options for 2×2 or 4×4 MIMO LTE/5G (617 – 4200 MHz)

Optimized for bands N41 and N77

High peak gain 617 – 960 MHz, 3.6 dBi 1700 – 2700 MHz, 8.2 dBi 3300 – 4200 MHz, 10.9 dBi

8.8” (H) x 13” (W) x 2.7” (T)

Adjustable bracket included for mounting to a wall or pole

For additional information on Airgain’s Fixed Wireless Access solutions ahead of release, please visit https://www.airgain.com/5g-fixed-wireless-access/, or contact Airgain at info@airgain.com.

