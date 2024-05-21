Addigy Extends One-Click Apple Device Security with the Only Real-time Compliance Benchmarks for iOS, iPadOS and macOS Devices

Top-performing MDM delivers fastest, easiest, and most flexible way to secure Apple devices at scale





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#addigy—Addigy, the only solution built to deliver live, real-time, and continuously connected Apple device management, today announced significant compliance capabilities. The company revealed extended compliance benchmarks for iOS and iPadOS devices and enhanced customization capabilities for all Apple devices. With this announcement, Addigy offers the easiest, fastest, and most flexible way for IT admins and MSPs to secure Apple devices, at any scale.

“When we developed the macOS Security Compliance Project, we had a vision that vendors could just take the library of rule files and implement them into their product,” said Bob Gendler at NIST, the National Institute of Standards and Technology. “Addigy was able to see that idea, take it, and build on it in a way to really benefit their customers and the Mac community. Addigy built a way for organizations to implement compliance standards from the mSCP on their Mac without having to know yaml or python or touch the terminal.”

In addition to supporting Apple MDM (mobile device management), Addigy’s extended solution also supports DDM (declarative device management), Apple’s next-gen protocol.

Addigy Extended Compliance Benefits

Immediate compliance of all macOS, iOS and iPadOS devices One-click, seamless deployments of robust, built-in benchmarks that meet CIS and NIST standards, and releasing shortly, the only vendor to offer CMMC and DISA compliance Simple for anyone: No security or Apple expertise is needed to create and enforce effective security measures No end-user disruption: Addigy works behind the scenes to enforce security rules without requiring any end-user action



Extreme flexibility, customization, and scalability for any MSP and IT needs Addigy’s unique architecture makes it easy to apply pre-defined compliance benchmarks and create multiple sets to suit any business need, from the simplest to the most complex IT admins in distributed environments can easily create and enforce different compliance policies according to departmental, user group, and geographic requirements without logging out of Addigy



“We utilize Addigy compliance tooling to audit and remediate our Apple devices against the NIST and CIS standards. This approach enables us to quickly and effectively understand the risk profiles while minimizing the impact on the employees’ experience and productivity,” said Sam Middleton, Head of IT at Bloom & Wild Group.

MSPs can also modify pre-built policies and create and manage unique rule sets for each individual client, from one portal. This unique capability helps MSPs grow their business while enhancing service responsiveness and quality

“Addigy masterfully simplifies the dual challenges of technical deployment and practical execution for MSPs, enabling them to roll out comprehensive compliance frameworks to multiple customers seamlessly,” said Georg Dauterman, Founder and President at Valiant Technology. “Its robust platform automates the intricate technical processes, ensuring MSPs can focus on smooth implementation with minimal disruption to end-users. This dual efficiency is the key to maintaining high compliance standards while optimizing the end-user experience.”

Instant insights and fixes with industry’s most persistent solution Delivers fastest deployment possible on Apple devices – all compliance framework items in just minutes Near-continuous device check-ins eliminate compliance gaps and set a new industry standard Option for auto-remediation across Apple devices enables instant, non-intrusive fixes



“More and more businesses are relying on Apple iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices. IDC expects to see a 20% increase in business use of Macs alone this year. Companies need a sure-fire, efficient, and non-invasive way to ensure device security. Making this possible – and easy – has been Addigy’s mission from day one,” said Jason Dettbarn, Addigy Founder and CEO. “Our latest compliance benchmark enhancements deliver the comprehensive coverage they need to keep their growing Apple fleets secure.”

