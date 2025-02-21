Adden Energy Commissions R&D Pilot Line to Scale Dynamically-Stable Batteries

Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao on site to tour facility

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adden Energy has commissioned a state-of-the-art production line for manufacturing batteries which drastically outperform those currently on the market. The batteries produced on this line utilize dynamic-stability, a scientific phenomena discovered at Harvard, to enable differentiation in both the form of the battery and the manufacturing of the batteries. This phenomena allows the batteries to combine two next-generation technologies: lithium metal batteries and all-solid-state batteries.

These batteries are unique in their performance, surpassing current commercial batteries in energy density, charge-rate, and safety. Equally important, Adden Energy has developed processes for producing these next-generation batteries on conventional, readily available manufacturing equipment.

“Our initial prototypes had already shown 50% improvement in energy density over current lithium-ion technology with the added benefits of charging in under 10 minutes and being non-flammable,” said Adden Energy Chief Product Officer Dr. Pu Zhang. “Now we have shown we can manufacture these batteries on the same equipment that is commonly used for lithium-ion production, which gives us a clear route to scale-up and manufacturing.”

This pilot line produces Adden Energy’s batteries on equipment standard for the lithium-ion industry. This is a major differentiator for Adden Energy’s technology. Typical lithium metal solid-state batteries require very slow and expensive equipment to produce. In turn, this makes batteries too expensive to use in applications like electric vehicles. With only minor modifications to standard equipment, along with Adden Energy’s patented technology, large scale lithium metal solid-state batteries can be produced economically.

Adden Energy has already started receiving purchase orders from automakers and other industrial users buying cells for validation in their applications. Those purchased cells will be produced on this new line.

On January 28th, Adden Energy hosted a commissioning event for the new line. The Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, who is also the Chair of MassVentures, joined to tour the new facility and see the batteries in action. MassVentures has supported this technology and team since its inception at Harvard University with a Catalyst grant. Later, MassVentures participated in the company’s Seed round in 2022 and the Series A in 2024 and has maintained a seat on the company’s board since 2022.

“Adden Energy’s story is a perfect example of the entrepreneurial excellence we have in Massachusetts,” said Hao. “The company is a Harvard spin-out, commercializing breakthrough energy science, building domestic manufacturing, and creating high-tech jobs for the Commonwealth.”

The line will reach its full production rate this summer, allowing Adden Energy to meet the rapidly growing demand from its automaker customers across the globe.

About Adden Energy

Adden Energy is developing the world’s fastest lithium metal batteries based on novel self-healing solid-state battery technology. Targeting the Electric Vehicle market, Adden Energy’s batteries can double the driving range while cutting the charge-times to as fast as gas. Adden Energy’s mission is to enable everyone to adopt electric vehicles by reaching parity or better with the internal combustion engine in every consumer-facing dimension, including price. The increased energy density reduces the amount of materials needed and thereby reduces costs by 30% or more. To learn more, see https://www.addenenergy.com/.

