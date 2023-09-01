Home Business Wire ADD MULTIMEDIA indie Semiconductor Expands Quality Operations
Business Wire

ADD MULTIMEDIA indie Semiconductor Expands Quality Operations

di Business Wire
  • Furthers Commitment to Investing in and Complying with Robust Quality Standards
  • Expands Product Support for OEMs and Tier 1s in Europe’s Largest Automotive Manufacturing Region
  • Provides Leading-edge Device Characterization, Reliability Testing and Failure Analysis Capabilities

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has expanded its operations to include a best-in-class quality lab facility at its engineering center of excellence in Dresden, Germany.




The new quality lab features leading-edge tools and an innovative technology approach for comprehensive characterization, accelerated electrical, thermoelectrical and climate stress testing as well as failure analysis – including for the lowest geometry technologies – for indie’s system-on-chip (SoCs) and system solutions. The Dresden engineering center, which formally opened in July 2022, is one of several indie European facilities that delivers local technical support for a rapidly growing base of OEM and Tier 1 automotive customers across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

“This expansion is another step forward in indie’s commitment to the automotive market and our investment strategy to provide superior in-house technical support for our customers, and continually enhance our product quality and reliability,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and CEO. “Expanding our operations in Germany plays an important part in our mission to provide expert local resources in a country and region that is known for automotive excellence.”

“Accelerating success for indie in the EMEA region has driven the expansion of our quality lab and will enable world class technical product support for our local automotive customers,” said Brendan McKearney, indie’s VP for sales and business development, EMEA. “This significant investment by indie reiterates our strong commitment to meeting the stringent needs of the automotive market and our regional customers.”

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea and China.

Contacts

Investor Relations
IR@indiesemi.com

Articoli correlati

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation Adjourns its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGD) (“Growth for Good”) today announced that it reconvened and...
Continua a leggere

Eat Just Closes Financing Round Led by VegInvest/Ahimsa Foundation

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALAMEDA, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology on a mission...
Continua a leggere

LICT Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and August 31 Spin-off of Michigan Property – 150 Shares of MachTen Per One Share of LICT...

Business Wire Business Wire -
RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink®: LICT) reports unaudited, financial results for the quarter ended...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php