Adastra Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft Data & AI Americas Partner of the Year

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adastra today announced it has won the Azure Data & AI 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.

“This recognition fills us with immense pride and gratitude and reaffirms our commitment to driving digital transformation through Data and AI,” says Rob Turner, CEO of Adastra. “The strategic importance of Adastra’s collaboration with Microsoft is continuously expanding. We’re excited to continue our work with Microsoft to align our priorities to our customers’ most critical needs and continue scaling our expertise to drive Azure-based innovation for our clients worldwide.”

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations. Adastra was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Data & AI on Azure. We were also recognized as a finalist for two awards – Business Applications (Americas) and Azure Infrastructure and App Innovation (Americas).

Adastra’s dedication to solving complex challenges for organizations not only underscores our market leadership but also highlights our technical and ethical maturity in data, AI, analytics, and application innovation. Leveraging our AI accelerators, we expedite the adoption of Azure for our customers, ensuring they remain at the forefront of their digital transformation journeys.

Adastra combines the transformative power of Azure with our leading position as a global Fabric featured partner to redefine excellence in data and artificial intelligence across industries. We are engaged with over 30 customers as we support their goals with Microsoft Fabric to enhance efficiency and unlock new data insights, a testament to our innovation and client-first strategy.

“It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. “These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12th this year. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Americas Partner Blog here: Americas Partner Blog.

For over two decades, Adastra has transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data.

At the forefront of artificial intelligence, data, cloud, digital and governance services, Adastra delivers solutions to enterprises to leverage data they can control and trust, connecting them to their customers – and their customers to the world.

