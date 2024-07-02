Adaptive Shield Expands its SaaS Security in France, Appoints Regional Director

Expands global operations in Europe amid increasing cybersecurity threats on SaaS applications

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdaptiveShield—Adaptive Shield, a leader in SaaS security, today announced its official market expansion into France with the appointment of Albert Anconina as Regional Director. The move supports growing demand for SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) in the French cybersecurity market as enterprises increase investment in business-critical SaaS applications solutions such as Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, GitHub, ServiceNow, Zoom, Slack and more.









Anconina’s appointment boosts local support for customers, working alongside regional partners including I-TRACING, Wakers, Metsys, DBM Partners and Sia Partners.

France was recently the target of high-profile cyber attacks. The French National Cyber Security Agency (ANSSI) has called on French organizations to better apply essential recommendations such as developing prevention and detection capabilities. In its Cyber Threat Overview for 2023, ANSSI notes that attackers are relying on weaknesses, both technical and human, including configuration errors, bad administration practices, bad management of access rights, lack of hardening and more.

Adaptive Shield provides a SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) platform for security teams. Within SaaS environments, the platform enables enterprises to stay on top of misconfigurations, interconnected apps, shadow apps, identity security, GenAI configurations and threat detection and response.

Adaptive Shield will be at FranSec on September 10-11 in Paris and Les Assises on October 9-12 in Monaco.

“The establishment of our presence in France marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy, underscoring our commitment to providing localized support for our large enterprise customers,” said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. “Expanding our presence in France will help organizations be better prepared to head off existing and future SaaS security threats.”

Albert brings years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, including at Dome9 (Acquired by Check Point), Hysolate (a Team8 Company) and Cyberint and holds a master’s degree from the Paris School of Business and the Singapore Management University.

About Adaptive Shield

Chosen by hundreds of large enterprises, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, Adaptive Shield continues to be the trusted SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) platform that enables security teams to stay on top of their organization’s apps, identities and any unusual user behavior in the SaaS ecosystem. Adaptive Shield leads the SaaS security space and is recognized with awards such as Gartner Cool Vendor, Frost & Sullivan’s Global Technology Innovation Leadership and the Global Infosec Awards 2024.

