Adapt Launches to Empower 99% of Businesses Struggling to Survive in a Mobile-First World

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adapt—Adapt, Inc., an American AI technology, cloud, and data company, announces its official launch, introducing a revolutionary mobile platform designed to empower the 99% of businesses that cannot afford custom apps or scale operations effectively in the mobile-first economy.





Adapt offers a simple, cloud-based solution that allows businesses and independent contractors to grow and engage customers without the complexity or high costs of mobile development. With tools like self-managed storefronts, direct messaging, and appointment scheduling, Adapt gives merchants the competitive edge they need to thrive in today’s mobile-driven market.

Vision

Adapt envisions a world where every business—regardless of size—can connect with consumers and compete on value, not budget. The platform supports an Equal Opportunity Economy by removing the financial and technical barriers that prevent many businesses from accessing mobile solutions.

Mission

Adapt’s mission is to mobilize and connect businesses globally through a seamless, scalable mobile platform. This enables merchants to commercialize their offerings and build customer relationships that drive sustainable growth.

About Adapt

Founded by pioneers in mobile architecture, Adapt offers a first-of-its-kind native SaaS platform that supports millions of merchants without requiring costly custom apps. The platform’s tiered service model makes it easy for businesses to grow at their own pace, keeping customers engaged with integrated mobile commerce and payment tools.

“We believe every business, no matter how small, deserves the chance to thrive in a mobile-first world,” said CEO Greg Fernandez. “By breaking down the financial and technical barriers, Adapt enables merchants to grow and compete with the tools they once thought were out of reach.”

Unlike traditional e-commerce solutions, which rely on expensive web or app development, Adapt’s platform is affordable, easy to use, and built for the future of mobile commerce.

For more information, visit Adapt.net.

Investor Opportunities

Adapt is actively seeking strategic partners to help scale operations and expand market reach. Don’t miss the opportunity to invest in the future of mobile commerce. Contact us at partnerships@adapt.net to learn more.

