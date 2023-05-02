<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Adams County Solid Waste & Recycling Teams with ERI to Offer Free...
Business Wire

Adams County Solid Waste & Recycling Teams with ERI to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling as Part of 2023 “Clean Sweep” Event

di Business Wire

FRIENDSHIP, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adamscountyAdams County Solid Waste & Recycling has once again teamed with ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company; to provide Adams County residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics as part of the county’s Agricultural & Household Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep Event.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way – free of charge – will take place on Saturday, May 6th from 8am to 12 noon at the Adams County Solid Waste and Recycling Center at 1420 State Hwy 21, Friendship, Wisconsin.

Electronics will be collected as part of a larger recycling event for the community as part of the annual “Clean Sweep” event sponsored by Adams County and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The electronics recycling portion of the event, managed by ERI, is free to the public.

Accepted items for this special program include computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics. ERI, a certified e-Steward, observes all e-Stewards procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all e-waste.

“It is an honor to once again provide an event to benefit the good people of Adams County, Wisconsin,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on May 6th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter for the summer!”

Consumers with questions about the event are encouraged to e-mail swbilling@co.adams.wi.us or call 608/339-9178 ext.3.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

Articoli correlati

Avetta Launches Cyber Risk Solution to Give Companies 24/7 Visibility of Cybersecurity Risks in Their Supply Chain

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Avetta One tool identifies potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities and offers ongoing monitoring so suppliers can take actions to protect...
Continua a leggere

DraftChamp Fantasy Sports Platform To Deploy New Patented Quiver Drafting Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
Quiver changes how participants select players, simplifies drafting process and makes fantasy sports more accessible and easier to playNEW...
Continua a leggere

Zonos and Floship Collaborate to Bring Cross-border Technologies and Services to Ecommerce Retailers

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. GEORGE, Utah & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Floship and Zonos announced today that they have partnered to provide the logistics...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Avetta Launches Cyber Risk Solution to Give Companies 24/7 Visibility of Cybersecurity Risks in...

Business Wire