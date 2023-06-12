Acxiom Names Adobe Veteran Judith Hammerman as Cloud Growth Leader

CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company, today announces that Judith Hammerman has joined the company as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Cloud Growth. In this new role, Hammerman will accelerate Acxiom’s cloud-first transformation, assuring client success for its global clientele by advancing strategic partnerships and optimizing cloud product development to deliver secure, scalable, and efficient cloud solutions.





“ Acxiom is carving out a formidable niche in the competitive cloud market, and we’re delighted to have Judith’s dynamic leadership, innovative expertise, and pioneering spirit to continue our upward trajectory,” said Chad Engelgau, CEO of Acxiom. “ Adding Judith to our executive team embodies our resolve to perpetually push the boundaries in data-driven marketing, ensuring we’re always delivering maximum value to our clients.”

“ Success in the cloud is not simply about technology; it’s about harnessing the power of partnerships, understanding the nuances of each client’s vision, and shaping Acxiom’s offerings with intelligent services to meet those needs,” said Hammerman. “ I’m thrilled to step into the SVP of Cloud Growth role at Acxiom, and I’m energized by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

Hammerman’s career spans over two decades, marked by groundbreaking accomplishments in sales, marketing, and data and technology. She recently served as Head of Platform Expansion at Adobe, focusing on the launch, growth, and adoption of the Adobe Experience platform. Prior to Adobe, she served as SVP at Time, Inc., overseeing the enhancement of the company’s data and programmatic offerings for advertisers. She also held pivotal executive roles at Connexity (acquired by Taboola) and AOL/Verizon during transformative periods for both companies. Hammerman holds an MBA with an emphasis on technology from Columbia Business School and Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

About Acxiom

Acxiom partners with the world’s leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. The experts in identity, the ethical use of data, cloud-first customer data management, and analytics solutions, Acxiom makes the complex marketing ecosystem work, applying customer intelligence wherever brands and customers meet. By helping brands genuinely understand people, Acxiom enables experiences so relevant and respectful, people are willing to explore new brands and stay loyal to those they love. For more than 50 years, Acxiom has improved clients’ customer acquisition, growth, and retention. With locations in the US, UK, China, Poland, and Germany, Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

