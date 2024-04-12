Acxiom Honored as a 2024 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer

CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom, a global leader in customer intelligence, today proudly announced it has earned the designation of 4 Star Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes Acxiom’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. The full slate of awardees can be found here: https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024.





“ The extraordinary efforts of Acxiom to hire, retain, and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “ Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veterans program at Acxiom stood out from the rest. Congratulations to Acxiom on this outstanding achievement!”

“ We take immense pride in awards that highlight our commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace, and this recognition of our commitment to veterans and the military-connected community is especially meaningful,” said Mary Ward, Chief People Officer at Acxiom. “ We have long recognized the dedication, resilience, and specialized skills of military service members, and we place a high value on actively recruiting and supporting veterans across their professional journey. There is enormous talent within the veteran community, and we are always honored when a veteran chooses a career at Acxiom.”

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please click this link: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-methodology.

To learn more about Acxiom’s commitment to a diverse workforce and information on our Military Veterans Business Resource Group, click here. For more information about opportunities to work at Acxiom, please visit our careers page.

About Acxiom

Acxiom® is the global leader in customer intelligence and stands at the forefront of AI- enabled, data-driven marketing. As part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), we specialize in high-performance solutions that boost customer acquisition and retention while fueling growth for the world’s biggest brands and agencies. We transform omnichannel marketing strategies and execution using our AI-powered data and identity foundation, cloud-based data management, and martech and analytics services. For over 55 years, our teams across the US, UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico have helped businesses optimize their marketing and advertising investments while prioritizing customer privacy. Discover more at Acxiom.com, where marketing is made better.

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

