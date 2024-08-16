Acxiom Awarded 2024 Best Customer Intelligence Platform by MarTech Breakthrough

Prestigious annual awards program recognizes standout marketing, advertising and sales technology worldwide









CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom, the global leader in customer intelligence and marketing enablement, today announced it has won this year’s ‘Best Customer Intelligence Platform’ in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. Conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, this recognition honors Acxiom’s trailblazing leadership and innovation in people-based marketing for the omnichannel age.

Acxiom’s customer intelligence platform integrates high-performance audiences, the industry’s most comprehensive datasets, advanced identity resolution, and direct connectors, turning data silos into actionable insights that supercharge campaign performance and fuel business growth. Engineered for interoperability and market agility, the platform enables businesses to deeply understand their customers and sharpen marketing strategies, ensuring every touchpoint is memorable, relevant, and impactful.

Key capabilities include:

Acxiom Customer Data: The platform’s foundation, featuring #1-ranked, ethically sourced datasets that unlock granular insights into consumer preferences and behaviors, driving meaningful, tailored customer engagement.

Acxiom Real ID™: Award-winning identity resolution technology that unifies fragmented data sources across channels and devices, delivering a single, accurate customer view by pinpointing the real individuals behind the data.

Acxiom Direct Connectors: An industry game-changer that accelerates precision data flow to media publishers, powering instant action on insights and audience segments without the drag of traditional onboarding.

“ Today’s competitive marketing landscape demands more—greater precision, enhanced agility, and faster innovation,” said John Watkins, Chief Operating Officer at Acxiom. “ This award from MarTech Breakthrough acknowledges our commitment to delivering high-impact, scalable solutions that add value across the entire customer journey. Acxiom’s customer intelligence platform ensures accuracy and speed with a 100% deterministic match and rapid campaign execution – no intermediaries, no third-party cookies, just direct results.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“ Data and privacy expertise are at the core of Acxiom’s solution,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “ In a world where personalization is king, generic ads simply miss the mark, underscoring the crucial need for data-driven marketing. But with fragmented data, evolving privacy regulations, and shifting consumer behaviors, recognizing and engaging customers has become more challenging than ever. That’s why Acxiom’s solution stands out as our ‘Best Customer Intelligence Platform,’ empowering marketers with a powerful tool that connects real-time insights to real-time interactions, delivering truly personalized brand experiences.”

About Acxiom

Acxiom® is the global leader in customer intelligence and stands at the forefront of AI- enabled, data-driven marketing. As part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), we specialize in high-performance solutions that boost customer acquisition and retention while fueling growth for the world’s biggest brands and agencies. We transform omnichannel marketing strategies and execution using our AI-powered data and identity foundation, cloud-based data management, and martech and analytics services. For over 55 years, our teams across the US, UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico have helped businesses optimize their marketing and advertising investments while prioritizing customer privacy. Find us on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com, where marketing is made better.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

