Acumatica Launches Comprehensive Cloud ERP Solution for Professional Services Firms

Professional Services Edition Built to Enhance Collaboration and Efficiency, Enabling Firms to Manage Projects, Optimize Resources and Ensure Financial Control

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading cloud ERP provider, Acumatica, today launched its new Professional Services Edition, built to enable small and midsized professional services firms to increase efficiency and accelerate growth. This new solution marks an important expansion of the company’s industry-specific product line, delivering tailored features and capabilities designed to enhance collaboration and boost operational efficiency for firms in architecture, engineering, IT and beyond.









The signs that Professional Services firms are increasingly reliant on technology are confirmed by the latest research. A recent survey from S&P Global Market Intelligence revealed that 85% of professional services leaders believe the tools and technologies they rely on significantly impact the quality of their work. An SMB Group survey further confirmed this trend, noting that 66% of professional services leaders indicated that technology is “very important” to overall business strategy.

“These industry trends and direct feedback from the Acumatica Community were the main drivers for creating the Professional Services Edition, with customers, partners and developers voting it a must-have solution,” said Jeremy Larsen, vice president of product management at Acumatica. “The professional services industry is an underserved market for technology companies, providing a significant opportunity for innovation. As the fourth-largest vertical of customers we already serve, our partners have expressed strong enthusiasm about the potential impact of this release.”

The Professional Services Edition supports critical processes for firms where project-based accounting and resource management and optimization are essential for success. The company’s core offerings include resource management, CRM, project planning, scheduling, accounting and time and expense management. By delivering real-time insights and fostering collaboration, Acumatica’s new edition is designed to empower firms to complete projects on time, within budget and to the highest industry standards.

“Professional services firms face intense competition and require advanced business management technology to enhance operations and drive future growth,” said Jason Leveson, principal at Revive ERP, an Acumatica partner. “Acumatica’s Professional Services Edition is a smart step in providing these firms with the tools they need to stay agile, scale effectively and maintain a competitive edge in an ever-evolving market.”

The Professional Services Edition joins Acumatica’s existing suite, which includes the Construction Edition, Manufacturing Edition, Distribution Edition, Retail Edition and General Business Edition. Acumatica’s commitment to delivering industry-specific solutions highlights its understanding of the distinct challenges businesses face across various sectors. Business services and software review platform G2 recently recognized Acumatica’s dedication by awarding the company top positions in categories such as the Construction Relationship Index, Distribution ERP and Project-Based ERP. The Professional Services Edition reinforces Acumatica’s approach to specialized technology that is capable of managing complex, project-driven environments with precision and efficiency.

Request a demo to learn more about Acumatica Professional Services Edition.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Acumatica Media Contact

Megan Nielson



Communiqué PR



megan@communiquepr.com

206-282-4923 ext. 233