ActPro’s SMART EXCHANGE to be showcased at the European retail technology expo ‘EuroCIS 2024’

Tokyo-based company ActPro Co., Ltd. is set to showcase its cutting-edge automated currency exchange machine, "SMART EXCHANGE," at the international exhibition "EuroCIS 2024" in Dusseldorf, Germany, starting from February 27th.





The Overview of the “SMART EXCHANGE” Automated Currency Exchange Machine

Support 10 Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese, Spanish, French, etc.

Support 12 currencies

Remotely control system

Bunch note acceptor

Anti-money laundering measures

Advanced security standards

All load-and-collect cassettes (for banknotes, coins, and reject box)

In addition to cash-to-cash exchange, possible integration with e-money and crypto currencies, utilizing QR code readers, contactless NFC readers, ID readers, OCR readers, IC passport reader, etc.

Operating the Largest Number of Currency Exchange Machines in Japan, with Increased Usage Post-COVID

ActPro launched the SMART EXCHANGE business in June 2016. As of January 2024, the company operates over 500 machines domestically and internationally, boasting the number one market share in Japan and are globally recognized.

During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, when overseas travel became difficult and many manned currency exchange offices closed, the advantages of unmanned operation gained attention.

The pandemic increased the demand for unmanned machines due to travel restrictions and closures of manned exchange offices. Despite delays in reopening manned offices, our machines continue to cover the shortfall, contributing to a growing exchange volume. We aim for further expansion, notably in international locations like Bangkok, Thailand. (According to our research.)

The Overview of EuroCIS 2024

Date: 27th – 29th February 2024



Venue: Messe Düsseldorf Exhibition Center, Dusseldorf, Germany



” EuroCIS,” one of the world’s leading retail technology trade fairs, attracts professionals from the retail and service industries from approximately 90 countries, including Germany. The exhibition primarily showcases trending products such as ICT equipment, systems, and solutions tailored for the retail sector.



*Reference: Organized in 2023 (February 26th to March 2nd)



Visitor Count: 81,000 attendees from 141 countries



Exhibitor Count: 1,830 companies from 55 countries

