Active Archive Alliance to Host Virtual Conference on the Role of Active Archives in Unlocking the Future of Artificial Intelligence

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Active Archive Alliance today announced its free virtual conference, Why AI Needs Active Archive. The conference will take place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT. IT professionals, data storage managers, technology and channel partners, value-added resellers, industry analysts and media are encouraged to register here for the free event.

This virtual conference will focus on how to effectively plan for data management and governance in the emerging age of AI. While much of AI adopters’ attention has been on the front end of data processing and analytics, it is now essential to address the long-term retention and protection of the massive and persistent volumes of data that AI generates.

Executives from the member organizations of the Active Archive Alliance will lead various panel discussions, offering valuable insights, expertise and best practices. The conference will also feature a keynote presentation from storage industry expert Philippe Nicolas of Coldago Research and StorageNewsletter.

Session topics will include:

The Big Picture

With the IT industry already under pressure for cost controls, energy consumption, and the reduction of the carbon footprint, careful planning will be required at all stages of the AI workflow.

Practical Implementations

Identify how you can create a new and sustainable methodology through active archiving to support optimal data storage that is available and useful for advanced AI workflows.

Looking Ahead

For today’s data-driven and AI-based organizations, intelligent data management and the many benefits of active archiving will be an imperative go-forward strategy.

The Active Archive Alliance’s virtual conference offers IT professionals, data managers, partners and industry experts a platform for interaction and engagement and to gain deeper insights into harnessing the substantial benefits presented by active archives.

To attend the 2025 Active Archive Alliance Virtual Conference, REGISTER here.

For more information on joining the Active Archive Alliance, visit the Sponsorship page.

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, ceramic-on-glass or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Active Archive Alliance members and sponsors include FUJIFILM, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Arcitecta, Cerabyte, IBM, Iron Mountain, MagStor, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Savartus, S2|Data, Wasabi Technologies, Western Digital and XenData.

ACTIVE ARCHIVE is the trademark of the Active Archive Alliance. Third-party trademarks used herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners used with permission. ©2025 Active Archive Alliance. All rights reserved.

