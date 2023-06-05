Activ Surgical® Presented Findings from Colorectal Study Using its ActivSight™ Intelligent Light at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting

The clinical study, conducted at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, demonstrated that the advanced visualization information from ActivSight impacted intraoperative surgical decision-making in 17.5% of minimally invasive left-sided colorectal cases.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, presented findings today at The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS) Annual Scientific Meeting from a clinical study conducted at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center using the ActivPerfusion™ and ActivICG™ modes within its FDA cleared product, ActivSight™ Intelligent Light (ActivSight). The purpose of the study was to investigate the clinical utility of real-time laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and perfusion quantification in comparison to Indocyanine Green (ICG) in minimally invasive left-sided colorectal surgery. LSCI provides real-time tissue perfusion information by measuring coherent laser light scatter from moving red blood cells.

Results of the study, presented by Garrett Skinner, MD, lead author, surgical resident, and Surgeon Innovator-in-Residence at Activ Surgical, indicate that in 17.5% of cases surgeons changed an intraoperative decision based on additional information provided by ActivSight’s advanced visualization. For cases where a decision was changed, the average discordance between the line of demarcation (LOD) in white light imaging and LSCI was 3.7cm. The ICG and LSCI line of demarcation was concordant in 95% of cases.

“These findings are significant and demonstrate that by using LSCI technology in ActivPerfusion Mode, surgeons were able to assess more precisely and accurately during surgery which regions of resected and/or remaining bowel are well perfused” said Peter Kim, MD, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Activ Surgical. “More informed real-time decision during surgery using intelligent visualization technology means potentially fewer complications and tissue injuries promising better clinical outcomes.”

In the study titled, “Clinical Utility of Laser Speckle Contrast Imaging (LSCI) and Real-Time Quantification of Bowel Perfusion and Comparison to Indocyanine Green (ICG) in Forty Consecutive Minimally Invasive Left-Sided Colorectal Resections,” Dr. Huang and her co-authors from OSU also found that ActivSight’s perfusion visualization was comparable to that of ICG, with the added benefit of repeatable, precise, dye-less assessment.

“ActivSight is valuable in my surgical practice because it provides dye-free, real-time tissue perfusion information at critical surgical decision points,” said Emily Huang, MD, Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

ActivSight is an imaging module that provides enhanced visualization and real-time, on-demand surgical insights in the operating room, all in a laparoscopic form factor.

“We are energized to see the momentum building across the colorectal field. The results from this prestigious group further validate the value of ActivSight for surgeons to see more and subsequently make more informed decisions,” said Manisha Shah-Bugaj, Chief Executive Officer at Activ Surgical. “Less dissection and removal of tissue can improve patient safety and may lead to better surgical outcomes.”

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical is the pioneering digital surgery company that completed the world’s first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue in 2018. The company aims to transform the collective surgical experience by leveraging emerging technologies and data into insights that make world-class surgery accessible for all, and for every surgical imaging system to deliver intelligent information that reduces surgical complication rates, ushering in a new standard of patient care and safety. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by Cota Capital, BAM Funds, Hikma Ventures, Mint Ventures, Castor Ventures, Dream One Vision, NVIDIA, DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund, 8VC, Fiscus Ventures, Peak 6 and Reimagined Ventures. Learn more at activsurgical.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Michael Sullivan



msullivan@spectrumscience.com

+1 503-799-7520