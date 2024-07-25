Actiphy Unveils Upgraded ActiveVisor with Improved User Experience and Enhanced Security

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ActiveImageProtector–Reliable data protection is crucial in an age of prolonged global conflicts and evolving cyberattacks. The U.S. government reports that companies targeted by cyberattacks faced partial to complete business shutdowns and significant financial losses[1]. With many people working remotely, a dependable centralized management solution is essential to safeguard valuable data and ensure secure backup and recovery from virtually anywhere.









ActiveVisor™ is a centralized management console for ActiveImage Protector™ backup clients. It offers real-time monitoring of backup status information and notification alerts to identify and correct any issues quickly. The user interface pinpoints the location of any backup failure, allowing for prompt corrective actions. System administrators can significantly reduce workloads by monitoring and managing backup statuses from any location.

New Features

Manage Backup Storage: ActiveVisor enables users to choose post-backup actions, including checking the bootability of image files, verifying backup integrity, and consolidating backups. Users can also carry out one-time operations such as BootCheck, Verify, Consolidation, Copy, Hash, and File Recovery on backup images.

Improved Authentication and Enhanced Security: Users must input a passphrase to access new managed client PCs. Passphrase entry is also mandatory when making changes to client PCs or performing push installations to prevent unauthorized access.

Enhanced User-Friendly GUI Interface: ActiveVisor’s interface is designed with the user in mind. It presents managed objects clearly and organized at the top of the console window. Ribbon-formatted actions make it easy to run actions immediately, streamlining operations and ensuring a comfortable user experience.

List View of Standby Machines and Hypervisors: ActiveVisor now provides a list view of standby machines and hypervisors, enabling users to monitor their status and location.

What is ActiveVisor?

ActiveVisor gathers data from ActiveImage Protector agents on remote client PCs and agentless HyperAgent on backup hosts via a network. It offers a visual display of statistical data, real-time monitoring of backup status and storage space availability, and management of backup tasks and schedules. The dashboard shows networked computers, ActiveImage-protected client machines, and storage space status, highlighting task execution status.

ActiveVisor enables the grouping and rearranging of clients for management purposes. You can configure schedules for individual clients or apply them as templates for batch deployments. The platform provides real-time monitoring of backup status and sends alerts for failed backup tasks. Additionally, it supports push-installation of ActiveImage Protector agents on remote PCs.

ActiveVisor is available at no additional cost to ActiveImage Protector users with a valid annual support contract.

About Actiphy

Actiphy offers backup and recovery solutions for Windows and Linux servers. These solutions include ActiveImage Protector, ActiveVisor, and Actiphy Rapid Deploy™. They support various environments and are available in different editions. Actiphy provides technical support and marketing for its products.

ActiveVisor, ActiveImage Protector, Actiphy Rapid Deploy, and Actiphy are trademarks of Actiphy, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit: https://www.actiphy.com/en-us/product/activevisor

Contacts

Actiphy, Inc.



North America



Carol Cornell



+1 909-332-3773



global-sales@actiphy.com