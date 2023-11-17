Actiontec Announces First Customer Deployment of Wi-Fi 7 Solutions with Google Fiber

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gateway–CIG (USA) and Actiontec today are proud to announce the first customer deployment of its industry leading Wi-Fi 7 solutions. Since the introduction of Actiontec’s devices in Jan 2023, the company has been working closely with customers such as Google Fiber to identify and implement key attributes and features. “We are excited and honored to partner with GFiber to enable state-of-the-art WiFi experience for their customers,” said Actiontec President Alexander Leibovich. “The cooperation between all the teams has been tremendous and resulted in our ability to meet this early adoption date.”





“Wi-Fi 7 allows customers to truly take advantage of multi-gig speeds,” said Liz Hsu, Senior Director of Product and Billing for Google Fiber. “GFiber is excited to be working with CIG and Actiontec to bring the power of 20 Gig to life with this custom, pre-certified Wi-Fi 7 router. It was an incredible collaboration, and we can’t wait to see our customers put it to use.”

To see more on GFiber’s implementation of Actiontec’s solutions visit https://fiber.googleblog.com/2023/11/20-gig-in-wild.html

About Actiontec Electronics

With more than 30 years of experience providing state of the art home connectivity devices, Actiontec is one of the largest suppliers in North America. Our products have been adopted by leading Tier 1 and Tier 2 Service Providers, who have always relied on our innovation and quality. Actiontec’s state of the art portfolio of 2.5G/10G PON and its WiFi-6E products have achieved strong market adoption. With the launch of the WiFi-7 portfolio in 2023, new customers are joining Actiontec’s family of partners. Learn more at: https://www.actiontec.com/

About CIG

CIG is a global company with subsidiaries in China, USA, Japan, Germany and Malaysia. CIG enables multi-gigabit broadband connectivity by providing industry leading wired and wireless solutions. Combining R&D technology leadership with state-of-the-art manufacturing, CIG supports its customers and partners worldwide with millions of devices every year. Products covered by CIG include: PON CPEs, home and enterprise Wi-Fi equipment, routers, LTE/5G small cells and high-speed optical transceivers. Learn more at: https://www.cigtech.com/

