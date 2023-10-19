Actify to Host Program Launch Panel at MEMA Vehicle Supplier Conference

In partnership with Plante Moran and Modineer, panel discussion will address how suppliers can scale up launch operations and stand out in a redefined competitive landscape

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actify, the leading provider of visualization and program management solutions for the automotive supply chain, today announced their panel session at the MEMA Annual Vehicle Supplier Conference, “Accelerating Launch Processes Out of the ICE Age.” The panel will feature executives from Plante Moran, Modineer and Actify, and will be moderated by Jason Stein, host of the Cars & Culture and MEMA Automotive Insiders Podcast.





“OEMs are not simply building different vehicles, they are building vehicles differently,” said David Opsahl, CEO at Actify and panel participant. “The introduction of skateboard platforms and simplification initiatives are disrupting the parameters for supplier success. Fewer platforms enable rapid model development and replacement which means the whole industry must adapt to a radically faster tempo. It’s a reality that forces suppliers to confront launch processes that are fragmented, outdated, and unable to respond, and we at Actify are committed to helping suppliers simplify their launch process to enable faster, more efficient execution.”

Actify’s session, “Accelerating Launch Processes Out of the ICE Age,” will feature thought leaders:

Mark Barrott, principal, Plante Moran

Mike Lewandowski, VP IT, Modineer Company

David Opsahl, CEO, Actify; and moderator

Jason Stein, host, Cars & Culture on Sirius XM and MEMA Automotive Insiders

During this compelling session, the panel will examine how suppliers can scale up launch operations and stand out in a redefined competitive landscape.

The panel will take place on November 7th at 8am at the Suburban Collection Showplace | 46100 Grand River Ave. Novi, MI 48374. To register for the conference, visit https://www.mema.org/vsc

To learn more about Actify Automotive Program Management solutions, visit https://actify.com/solutions/automotive-program-management/.

About Actify

Actify is the leading provider of program management and visualization solutions for the automotive supply chain. Our cloud based Actify APM suite enables business and IT leaders to transition from fragmented legacy program launch systems and processes to a single, integrated environment that is secure, adaptable, and easy to adopt. Actify visualization products deliver everyday productivity to more than 2,000 organizations, 85% of whom are involved in automotive production. Actify is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan with sales and support in 45 countries through its offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, and a global network of partners. For more information, please visit www.actify.com.

