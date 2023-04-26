<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Act! Appoints Patrick Curley as Chief Product Officer

Software expert joins executive team to drive strategy and lead product management team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has appointed Patrick Curley as Chief Product Officer. Curley will oversee the creation and execution of all product-related activities at Act! and realize the company’s vision of holistic CRM. This news comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Bruce Reading as Act!’s CEO.


As a software leader with over 20 years of high-tech industry experience, Curley has proven his extensive knowledge of product development and business strategy. Before joining Act!, Patrick was CPO of Perceptive Automata, a provider of human behavior prediction technology for autonomous machines where he led the development of solutions involving high-risk human/autonomous machine interaction. Prior to that, he was CPO at DaySmart, a leading provider of SaaS business management solutions. There, he oversaw the development of products serving multiple SMB vertical markets. During his tenure, DaySmart tripled its revenue, resulting in DaySmart’s acquisition by LLR and Parthenon Capital in 2019. Patrick was also VP of Engineering at Sonian, a SaaS information archival company acquired by Barracuda Networks in 2017 and focused on securely managing intellectual property.

“Act! founded the CRM space, and has continuously iterated its products to provide the tools and solutions that SMBs need to grow and compete,” said Curley. “I’m excited to join this experienced software team to drive the current product vision and meet Act!’s overarching goals.”

“Patrick brings years of comprehensive product management experience, and has a very deep understanding of how to lead product management functions for high-growth, market-leading SaaS organizations at scale,” said Bruce Reading, CEO of Act!. “We’re thrilled he’s here, and I know he’ll make a meaningful contribution to the Act! team because we’re hyper-focused on product development and customer growth and so is he.”

To learn more about Act!’s career opportunities, visit: www.act.com/careers/

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses to their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage.

Act! is a 2022 Comparably Best Company in Phoenix, Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Best Company for Perks & Benefits. For more information, visit www.act.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

