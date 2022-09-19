ACSIS Joins Harvest Food Solutions to Showcase Reusable Supply Chain Asset Management for the Baking Industry

ACSIS to exhibit in Harvest Food Solutions booth at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), September 18-21, 2022

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACSIS, Inc., a leader in supply chain visibility cloud solutions, announced today it is joining with partner Harvest Food Solutions to showcase its ACSIS Reusable Supply Chain Asset Management solution in the Harvest Food Solutions Booth #957.

ACSIS partner Harvest Food Solutions, which recently received an award for Advanced Manufacturing for Bakeries from IBIE, is recognized for its work toward bettering the baking industry. Together with ACSIS and other partners, Harvest simplifies the complex requirements of manufacturing baked goods products by creating production schedules, grouping like items, managing unique baked goods changeover requirements, all while tracking granular costs throughout the multi-site/multi-line manufacturing and wrapping processes.

“Our partner, Harvest Food Solutions, has the experience and knowledge to really understand the critical impact that ACSIS supply chain visibility solutions can have on the baking industry,” said Jeremy Coote, CEO of ACSIS. “ACSIS is absolutely delighted to partner with Harvest Food Solutions an established leader in bringing state-of-the-art innovation to the baking industry.”

Held in Las Vegas every three years, the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) — is the grain-based food industry’s largest, most comprehensive event. During the event, IBIE gathers the baking community to fuel the next generation of bakers, promote economic growth, to learn and advance the future of baking together.

About ACSIS



For more than 20 years ACSIS has been helping enterprises build more agile and responsive supply chains to improve efficiencies, increase profits, and deliver better experiences—for the enterprise’s employees, partners, and customers. ACSIS, a member company of Antares Vision Group, provides cloud based best-in-class product traceability and reusable asset management solutions to optimize business operations driving improved profitability, better informed decisions, and increased customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.acsisinc.com.

About Harvest Food Solutions



Harvest Food Solutions delivers software and services that help perishable food companies optimize every aspect of their operations for improved cost control, better efficiency and managed growth. Harvest Food Solutions is a privately held company based in Vancouver, WA. To learn more about how HFS is modernizing perishable foods, visit harvestfoodsolutions.com.

About IBIE



IBIE, sponsored by the American Bakers Association (ABA), the Baking Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), is recognized worldwide as the grain-based food industry’s largest, most comprehensive trade event. A “working show,” where millions of dollars of business is conducted daily, IBIE brings the entire professional baking community together, offering the complete range of equipment, supply and ingredient solutions and showcasing the newest baking technology in 1,000,000 square feet. The triennial event will next be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 18-21, 2022, with a full day of education on September 17.

Contacts

ACSIS Contact:

David Perrine



dperrine@acsisinc.com

(704) 907-3562

ACSIS, Inc.



50 Lake Center



Executive Parkway



Suite 201



Marlton, NJ 08053