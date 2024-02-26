Home Business Wire Acrisure Launches Largest Region in Southeastern U.S.
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acrisure, a global Fintech leader, today announced the formation of its Southeast Region, encompassing its businesses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Led by current Acrisure Partner Dave Hoover, this is the Company’s largest Region by revenue.


The Southeast Region marks Acrisure’s third rebrand of 2024 and the eighth overall. It joins the Mid-Atlantic, Northwest, Southwest, New Jersey, New York, South, and West in going to market under the Acrisure name to reflect the collective financial services acumen and technology capabilities afforded by this unified approach. The Company also formed Acrisure Protection Group and Acrisure Aerospace to serve the diverse needs of auto dealer and aviation clients, respectively.

“The Southeast brings many unique challenges for our clients who span coastal and mountain regions including metropolitan areas like Miami, Atlanta and others,” said Greg Williams, Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Our dynamic teams are now united under a common platform which means we’re fully equipped to provide a range of products and services designed to grow and protect the business and lives of our clients.”

Dave Hoover brings over 30 years of experience including insurance and risk management, surety and other areas, and will be involved in all aspects of the Region’s planning, business acquisition, contract negotiation, compensation, budgeting and integration.

“The Southeast is a tricky region for businesses to navigate, so I’m excited to bring our teams together under one brand to provide clients an array of solutions to address whatever business needs they may have,” said Hoover.

To learn more about Acrisure’s Southeast region, please visit Acrisure.com/Southeast.

About Acrisure

Acrisure is An Extraordinary Advantage℠ for millions of clients worldwide. The Company combines humans and high tech to deliver a broad array of products including Insurance, Reinsurance, Cyber Services, Mortgage Origination and more. In the last nine years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to $4.4 billion and today employs over 17,000 colleagues in over 20 countries. Acrisure expects to announce new developments in the near term. For news and updates visit Acrisure.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

