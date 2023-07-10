Acrisure Brand Roll Out Extends to the West Coast

Jennifer Anderson and Dan Michelini to Serve as the West Region’s Managing Partners

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continuing with its global brand roll out, several Acrisure Partners in California, Nevada and Hawaii will rebrand. These businesses will operate as the Company’s West Region led by long-time and respected Partners Jennifer Anderson and Dan Michelini.





Over the last decade, Acrisure has grown from $38 million to over $4 billion in revenue and acquired more than 700 businesses around the world. Acrisure provides a wide array of client-focused solutions including insurance, cyber services, mortgage origination and many others. In 2023, the Company kicked off efforts to align under the Acrisure brand in a process that will occur over the next few quarters.

“California, Nevada and Hawaii are home to many bold, entrepreneurial and innovative Partners that serve hundreds of thousands of clients across the region,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Acrisure. “We are thrilled to bring our West Region Partners together under the Acrisure name and continue to deliver a consistent experience to each of our clients that reflects our high standards of service and best in class technology solutions.”

Jennifer Anderson and Dan Michelini have years of experience within Acrisure. Their respective businesses as well as a dozen others are part of this rebranding; you can see the list of those Partners as well as access other information about the West Region on Acrisure’s website: www.Acrisure.com/West.

“The West Region Partners have decades of experience supporting businesses, families, and clients of all sizes. With the rebranding to Acrisure, we take another step forward. It is an honor to lead this effort,” said Anderson.

“Our sales professionals and colleagues are eager to start using the Acrisure name more formally as a show of what we can do for our clients,” added Michelini. “This is the start of a new exciting chapter for all of our clients and stakeholders.”

For news and more information, visit www.Acrisure.com.

About Acrisure

Acrisure is An Extraordinary Advantage℠ for millions of clients worldwide. The Company combines humans and high tech to deliver a broad array of client-focused solutions including Insurance, Reinsurance, Cyber Services, Mortgage Origination and more. In the last nine years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to more than $4 billion and today employs over 15,000 colleagues in 21 countries. Acrisure expects to announce new developments in the near term. To follow news and updates in real time, visit Acrisure.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:



pro-acrisure@prosek.com