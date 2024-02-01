Acquire BPO Launches Acquire.AI to Propel Business Growth

Outsourcing company expands with consulting service offering comprehensive AI solutions

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acquire BPO, a global leader in customer experience and business process outsourcing, today announced the launch of its new division, Acquire.AI. This innovative consulting service is designed to guide businesses through the intricacies of the artificial intelligence revolution. Acquire.AI stands poised to transform industries by assisting businesses in recognizing, prioritizing, and implementing tailored solutions for improved business efficiency, robust growth, and enhanced customer experiences.





Navigating the ever-evolving AI landscape poses a formidable challenge for businesses grappling with initiation strategies and discerning high-value opportunities. Addressing this challenge head-on, Acquire.AI introduces an all-encompassing AI consulting service. Leveraging a proven strategic framework, the service has demonstrated its ability to enhance processes, boost productivity, and foster growth by incorporating cutting-edge technology deployed by industry experts.

A distinctive feature of Acquire.AI is its vendor-agnostic approach to addressing business challenges. Tailoring solutions to meet clients’ unique needs, the company draws upon Acquire’s extensive experience spanning diverse industries, including finance, healthcare, logistics, and energy, to provide customized AI solutions that deliver tangible business benefits.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Acquire.AI services that empower businesses, regardless of their stage in the AI journey, to deliver transformational value,” said Scott Stavretis, CEO of Acquire BPO. “Aligned with our company’s strategic vision, Acquire.AI underscores our commitment to innovation, enabling businesses to leverage AI for a competitive edge. We anticipate that this will make a substantial impact on businesses striving to unlock the full potential of AI, positioning Acquire.AI as a key catalyst in their journey to success.”

Acquire.AI has already attracted clients that include some of the world’s largest companies, including global health insurance and energy providers.

Whether businesses seek initiation guidance or target specific areas for improvement, Acquire.AI excels in identifying, managing, and implementing effective solutions, ensuring a solid return on investment (ROI). This service supports the complete AI journey, encompassing diagnosis, solution design, planning, implementation, and ongoing operations. Collaborative teams and flexible business models facilitate the seamless deployment of cutting-edge technologies, demonstrating Acquire.AI’s commitment to delivering the best-fit solution to achieve optimal business outcomes.

The launch of Acquire.AI marks a significant milestone in Acquire’s strategy and commitment to creating a thriving global community by offering safe, flexible, and innovative AI solutions. With an ambitious growth trajectory, the company recently opened its U.S. headquarters in Irving, TX, aiming to expand its workforce to 100,000 employees by 2035. Acquire also recently invested in Brand Ninja, a marketing and social media autopilot tool to help brands produce content without human input, and continues to explore acquisition targets.

To learn more, please visit Acquire.AI.

About Acquire.AI

Acquire.AI is the artificial intelligence and automation pillar of Acquire BPO, with expertise in reimagining CX and operational excellence. Operating as a consulting service, Acquire.AI delivers end-to-end solutions for all customer touchpoints, standing as a strategic partner for businesses navigating the digital landscape. The company takes a holistic, vendor-agnostic approach that ensures tailored solutions for each client, covering consultancy, design, implementation, and maintenance. Focused on driving growth and efficiency while reducing operational costs, the company specializes in augmenting workforces with AI-led technologies. For more information, visit https://acquire.ai/.

About Acquire BPO

Acquire BPO is an award-winning global business process outsourcing provider that offers a wide range of services including contact center, customer service, sales, back-office functions, technical support, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) consulting. Established in 2005, Acquire BPO is committed to operational excellence, advanced technological solutions, and a client-centric approach. We are recognized by clients as safe, flexible and innovative.

Founded in Australia with a global presence that spans 3 continents and 4 countries, Acquire BPO has delivery centers in the USA, Australia, the Dominican Republic, and the Philippines. It has partnered with leading brands across various industries from banking and finance, logistics and transportation, healthcare, insurance, telecommunication, entertainment & media, government, education, and retail.

For more information, visit www.acquirebpo.com.

