Acquia Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms

Industry’s only open DXP to be recognized as a Leader

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DXP—Acquia, the digital experience leader, announced that for the fifth consecutive year, it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) for Acquia DXP. The evaluation analyzed Acquia’s completeness of vision and ability to execute. Acquia is the only provider of an open DXP to be positioned as a Leader in the report.





Acquia enables enterprise marketing teams to craft and deliver productive digital experiences. Customers include global brands, governments, and universities creating digital experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and safe.

Areas of focus include:

Flexible, full-featured, easy-to-use solution for marketers to enable them to create productive digital customer experiences

Open and composable architecture to allow organizations to expand the platform’s capabilities as business requirements and budgets change

Comprehensive digital security, governance, and data privacy to protect brands and create safe digital experiences

Seamless integrations to connect workflows and improve operational efficiencies

“Marketers today are challenged to scale digital experience ecosystems and content across channels without increasing budgets,” said Dries Buytaert, Creator of the open source Drupal content management system and Co-founder, CTO, and Chief Strategy Officer of Acquia. “Acquia offers the only martech platform that is feature-rich, easier to implement and maintain, and open — ensuring marketing teams aren’t limited as they build and enhance digital customer experiences. We’re gratified by this recognition of our capabilities and vision, and the value that our open platform provides to customers and partners.”

According to Gartner: “A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.”

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 2024 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms research report is available to access from the Acquia website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world’s leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Laura Kempke



pr@acquia.com