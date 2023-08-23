Acquia Named a Leader in Content Management Systems Report by Independent Research Firm

Acquia cited for platform extensibility for scale and receives highest possible marks in the architecture, developer support, partner ecosystem, and global delivery strategy criteria

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMS—Acquia, the digital experience leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Management Systems, Q3 2023 Report. The report evaluates 10 content management system (CMS) providers based on 26 criteria focused on current offering, strategy, and market presence.





According to the report, “Acquia performs the strongest in low-code/no-code, translations for global content deliveries, and back-end extensibility — all supported by strong practitioner and developer programs.” The company earned the highest possible scores in the architecture (extensibility and configuration), practitioner and developer communities, partner ecosystem, and global delivery strategy criteria.

​​The Acquia content management platform is based on Drupal, the leading enterprise, open source CMS and the foundation of Acquia’s digital experience platform, Acquia Open DXP. Drupal allows teams to rapidly create digital experiences for websites, commerce sites, mobile applications, digital signage, intranets, headless applications, employee experience applications, portals, and more. Acquia is the largest corporate contributor to Drupal and the top provider of hosting solutions and services for Drupal applications.

“Today everything is moving to digital,” said Dries Buytaert, Creator and Project Lead of the Drupal CMS and Co-founder, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer at Acquia. “To break through the noise, brands must craft and deliver remarkable digital experiences that make a difference in their customers’ lives. This means marketing and developer teams need to think about their technology in a different way. For us, the Forrester report demonstrates the strength of Acquia’s current offerings and how major brands are using them to create productive digital experiences today, and how Acquia’s vision will allow us to continue to provide the best solutions to enable customers to succeed in the future.”

In addition to the Drupal CMS, Acquia’s content management platform offers:

Acquia Cloud Platform : Acquia hosting on AWS infrastructure optimized for Drupal. World-class support and security complement a robust compliance portfolio with FedRAMP, PCI, HIPAA, IRAP, and more. Comprehensive tooling allows developers to plan, build, review, test, deploy, and measure the performance of Drupal applications.

: Acquia hosting on AWS infrastructure optimized for Drupal. World-class support and security complement a robust compliance portfolio with FedRAMP, PCI, HIPAA, IRAP, and more. Comprehensive tooling allows developers to plan, build, review, test, deploy, and measure the performance of Drupal applications. Acquia Site Studio : A low-code site builder that allows marketers to assemble pages without coding so they can get content and products to market faster.

: A low-code site builder that allows marketers to assemble pages without coding so they can get content and products to market faster. Acquia Site Factory : Gives teams the ability to create and manage tens of thousands of sites, controlling for multiple languages, campaigns, regions, and brands — supporting marketing efficiency and brand compliance.

: Gives teams the ability to create and manage tens of thousands of sites, controlling for multiple languages, campaigns, regions, and brands — supporting marketing efficiency and brand compliance. Acquia DAM : Allows teams to manage creative workflows, digital assets, and product information in one source integrated with Drupal to maximize use of the best-performing content and ensure brand compliance.

: Allows teams to manage creative workflows, digital assets, and product information in one source integrated with Drupal to maximize use of the best-performing content and ensure brand compliance. Acquia Personalization : Delivers personalized experiences at scale, across channels.

: Delivers personalized experiences at scale, across channels. Headless Starter Kit : Helps front end developers get going quickly with building headless Drupal applications.

: Helps front end developers get going quickly with building headless Drupal applications. Acquia Search: Fully managed search as a service that is optimized for Drupal and integrated with Acquia Cloud Platform.

For more information, access a complimentary copy of the report: The Forrester Wave™: Content Management Systems, Q3 2023.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Laura Kempke



pr@acquia.com