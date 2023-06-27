Acquia a Leader in Two IDC MarketScape Reports Assessing Content Management Solutions

Full Stack CMS and Hybrid Headless CMS Evaluations Name Acquia a Leader for Its Drupal Platform

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cms—Acquia, the digital experience company, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Full Stack Content Management Systems1 and the IDC MarketScape for Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems2. Acquia’s content management platform, which includes all the tools marketers and developers need to build and manage world-class digital experiences, is based on the most powerful open source CMS, Drupal.





“Our thorough assessment of Acquia’s strategy and capabilities led us to recognize the company in both the Full Stack and Hybrid Headless CMS reports,” said Marci Maddox, Research Vice President, Digital Experience Strategies, IDC. “Enterprises that favor an open source stack and desire the flexibility to deliver omnichannel experiences with a marketer-friendly authoring environment can confidently consider Acquia.”

The IDC MarketScape reports recognized Acquia as a Leader based on strengths such as the company’s enterprise-grade cloud offering for Drupal, ease of use of Acquia’s authoring environment for content creators and designers, Drupal’s API-first approach to allowing content delivery to any digital channel, and its extensive suite of Drupal developer tools and documentation.

“Acquia’s content management platform enables enterprise teams — including content creators, marketers, front-end developers, and designers — to build and deploy digital experiences faster,” said Jim Shaw, SVP and General Manager, Drupal Cloud, Acquia. “Whether their projects require a hybrid or headless CMS, Acquia has enterprise customers, across industries and with a wide variety of needs, covered. We’re gratified that the IDC MarketScape has recognized the value Acquia’s Drupal-based solutions bring in reducing time to market, enabling omnichannel experiences to reach customers on any device, and managing content and experiences at scale.”

Read the reports:

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

________________________



1 IDC MarketScape for Full Stack Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment, doc #US50827723, June 2023



2 IDC MarketScape for Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment, doc #US50827823, June 2023

Contacts

Laura Kempke



pr@acquia.com