ACI Worldwide’s Bridget Hall Selected to Serve on the U.S. Faster Payments Council’s 2023-2024 Board Advisory Group

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced that the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), an industry-led organization committed to advancing safer, faster payments in the United States, has selected ACI’s leader of real-time payments in the Americas, Bridget Hall, to serve on the FPC’s 2023-2024 Board Advisory Group. The Board Advisory Group advises the FPC Board of Directors and staff, providing external perspectives on real-time payments to help the FPC respond to the latest industry trends.




“I’m honored to be selected as part of this prestigious group of industry leaders who are jointly committed to supporting the adoption of real-time payments,” said Hall. “Faster payments are a game-changer for businesses, banks and individuals, removing payments friction, adding liquidity, and bolstering global economies. ACI’s technology solutions have helped make real-time payments a reality in dozens of countries around the world, and I look forward to bringing that experience to the FPC.”

Since its inception, the FPC Board Advisory Group has offered insights on topics including new work group formations, diversity and inclusion, components of a payment’s ecosystem, barriers to adoption, and successful faster payments use cases. This will be Hall’s second time serving, having previously been a member of the inaugural Board Advisory Group in 2020.

“The next horizon for real-time payments will focus on driving adoption and continuing to strengthen how we fight financial fraud – including employing AI-driven technologies to provide accurate detection, real-time decisioning, and strong payment intelligence analytics across a wide spectrum of payment types and geographies,” added Hall.

To learn more about how ACI Worldwide is advancing real-time payments, and leveraging AI to combat financial fraud, please visit www.aciworldwide.com.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintech companies and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Nick Karoglou | Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs | nick.karoglou@aciworldwide.com

