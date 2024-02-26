ACI Worldwide to Host Analyst Day 2024 on March 12 in New York

Executive leadership to outline ACI’s long-term strategy to shape the future of global payments

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, will host its first Analyst Day under President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Warsop on Tuesday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern time at Apella in New York.





The event will focus on how the company will drive enhanced shareholder value in the short- and long-term. ACI’s leadership team will discuss the company’s business strategy, product and technology updates, and forward-looking financial outlook.

To register, please visit the ACI Analyst Day 2024 event page. A link to the live webcast, replay and presentation slides will be available on ACI Worldwide’s Investor Relations website following the event.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

