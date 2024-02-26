Home Business Wire ACI Worldwide to Host Analyst Day 2024 on March 12 in New...
ACI Worldwide to Host Analyst Day 2024 on March 12 in New York

di Business Wire

Executive leadership to outline ACI’s long-term strategy to shape the future of global payments

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, will host its first Analyst Day under President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Warsop on Tuesday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern time at Apella in New York.


The event will focus on how the company will drive enhanced shareholder value in the short- and long-term. ACI’s leadership team will discuss the company’s business strategy, product and technology updates, and forward-looking financial outlook.

To register, please visit the ACI Analyst Day 2024 event page. A link to the live webcast, replay and presentation slides will be available on ACI Worldwide’s Investor Relations website following the event.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2024

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investors
John Kraft

john.kraft@aciworldwide.com

Industry Analysts
Madeline Aufseeser

madeline.aufseeser@aciworldwide.com

Media
Nick Karoglou

nick.karoglou@aciworldwide.com

