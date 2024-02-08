Home Business Wire ACI Worldwide, Inc. to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and...
ACI Worldwide, Inc. to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

Conference call scheduled for Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on February 29, 2024. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results.


Interested persons may access a real-time teleconference webcast at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free (800) 715-9871. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID 3153574.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

