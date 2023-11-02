ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Q3 2023 HIGHLIGHTS





Total revenue grew 21% 1

Total recurring revenue grew 10% 1

Net income of $38 million grew 64%

Total EBITDA grew 147% to $103 million 1

Reiterating guidance for full-year 2023

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We are pleased to report solid third quarter results,” said Thomas Warsop, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “Operational focus helped us exceed our overall financial targets. Our Bank segment continues to show encouraging trends, including 13% adjusted recurring revenue growth, and our Biller segment has materially accelerated as a result of new customer onboarding and our interchange improvement program. Further, we were able to sign some new contracts in our pipeline earlier than planned, which reduces risk in achieving our full-year expectations. Given our predictable renewal calendar, as well as newly signed customers scheduled for implementation, we are confident in reiterating guidance for this year, as well as for our revenue growth target of 7-9% in 2024.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q3 2023, total revenue was $363 million, up 21% compared to the same period in 2022. Recurring revenue in Q3 grew 10% versus last year. Net income in the quarter was $38 million, up from $23 million last year. Total adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $103 million, up 147% from Q3 2022. Percentage change comparisons are adjusted for FX and the Corporate Online Banking divestiture1.

Bank segment total revenue increased 42%, while Bank segment recurring revenue, consisting of maintenance and SaaS revenue, grew 13% and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA doubled to $91 million versus Q3 2022, after adjusting for FX and the divestiture 1 . As previously discussed, the timing of larger license renewal events is heavily weighted to the back half of 2023.

revenue, grew 13% and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA doubled to $91 million versus Q3 2022, after adjusting for FX and the divestiture . As previously discussed, the timing of larger license renewal events is heavily weighted to the back half of 2023. Merchant segment revenue and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA were flat versus Q3 2022, adjusted for FX.

Biller segment revenue increased 11% and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA increased 48% versus Q3 2022, driven by new customer onboarding and progress with our interchange improvement program.

ACI ended the quarter with $140 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 2.4x, down from 2.9x last quarter. The company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter and has $200 million available on the share repurchase authorization.

REITERATING 2023 GUIDANCE

For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits on a constant currency and divestiture-adjusted basis, or in the range of $1.436 billion to $1.466 billion. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $380 million to $395 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. This excludes one-time charges related to the move of the company’s European data centers to the public cloud and one-time costs to implement certain efficiency strategies.

1 Adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations and the divestiture of Corporate Online Banking in September 2022

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Today, management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free 1 (888) 660-6377; and conference code 3153574. A call replay will be available for two weeks on (855) 859-2056 for US/Canada callers and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international participants.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2023.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

Recurring Revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

ARR: New annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) our signing of some new contracts in our pipeline earlier than planned, which reduces risk in achieving our full year expectations, (ii) given our predictable renewal calendar, as well as newly signed customers scheduled for implementation, we are confident in reiterating guidance for this year, as well as for our revenue growth target of 7-9% in 2024, and (iii) our expectations for full year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA financial guidance.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, security breaches or viruses, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, divestitures and other restructuring activities, implementation and success of our strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, consent orders and other compliance agreements, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, events in eastern Europe, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy and cybersecurity regulations, our involvement in investigations, lawsuits and other expense and time-consuming legal proceedings, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, changes in tax laws and regulations, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease, and revenues or revenue mix. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,520 $ 124,981 Receivables, net of allowances 370,766 403,781 Settlement assets 649,494 540,667 Prepaid expenses 32,176 28,010 Other current assets 34,754 17,366 Total current assets 1,226,710 1,114,805 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 279,303 297,818 Property and equipment, net 41,098 52,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,609 40,031 Software, net 105,324 129,109 Goodwill 1,226,026 1,226,026 Intangible assets, net 203,137 228,698 Deferred income taxes, net 75,448 53,738 Other noncurrent assets 64,173 67,171 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,254,828 $ 3,209,895 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 40,951 $ 47,997 Settlement liabilities 648,956 539,087 Employee compensation 42,025 45,289 Current portion of long-term debt 74,350 65,521 Deferred revenue 61,438 58,303 Other current liabilities 77,910 102,645 Total current liabilities 945,630 858,842 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 23,107 23,233 Long-term debt 987,221 1,024,351 Deferred income taxes, net 33,687 40,371 Operating lease liabilities 28,657 33,910 Other noncurrent liabilities 25,491 36,001 Total liabilities 2,043,793 2,016,708 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 708,506 702,458 Retained earnings 1,272,351 1,273,458 Treasury stock (653,162 ) (665,771 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (117,362 ) (117,660 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,211,035 1,193,187 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,254,828 $ 3,209,895

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 211,369 $ 195,540 $ 625,975 $ 597,080 License 79,679 43,661 142,681 168,260 Maintenance 51,942 49,163 153,436 151,143 Services 20,025 18,227 53,924 53,613 Total revenues 363,015 306,591 976,016 970,096 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 177,625 171,753 537,522 517,372 Research and development 33,739 35,899 106,122 114,348 Selling and marketing 29,442 32,794 98,166 102,793 General and administrative 29,821 30,516 92,675 84,753 Depreciation and amortization 30,464 32,140 93,439 95,218 Total operating expenses 301,091 303,102 927,924 914,484 Operating income 61,924 3,489 48,092 55,612 Other income (expense) Interest expense (19,840 ) (14,336 ) (58,641 ) (37,014 ) Interest income 3,495 2,995 10,458 9,205 Other, net 1,084 41,545 (6,403 ) 45,801 Total other income (expense) (15,261 ) 30,204 (54,586 ) 17,992 Income (loss) before income taxes 46,663 33,693 (6,494 ) 73,604 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,752 10,576 (5,387 ) 21,655 Net income (loss) $ 37,911 $ 23,117 $ (1,107 ) $ 51,949 Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 108,667 113,812 108,428 114,584 Diluted 108,933 114,348 108,428 115,211 (1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 37,911 $ 23,117 $ (1,107 ) $ 51,949 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 5,631 6,044 18,722 17,052 Amortization 24,832 26,096 74,716 78,817 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,699 2,807 9,190 8,296 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 923 1,136 3,415 3,435 Deferred income taxes (2,566 ) (2,674 ) (25,207 ) (9,059 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,822 7,126 17,537 21,884 Gain on divestiture — (38,452 ) — (38,452 ) Other 1,857 1,359 2,168 2,483 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (39,844 ) 19,807 42,012 5,767 Accounts payable (5,244 ) (1,728 ) (7,198 ) (3,047 ) Accrued employee compensation 1,749 6,329 (2,879 ) (3,872 ) Deferred revenue (8,296 ) (11,899 ) 4,404 (6,367 ) Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities (1,208 ) (4,865 ) (52,999 ) (26,920 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 25,266 34,203 82,774 101,966 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,380 ) (4,466 ) (7,956 ) (8,123 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (7,550 ) (7,656 ) (22,571 ) (18,394 ) Proceeds from divestiture — 100,139 — 100,139 Net cash flows from investing activities (10,930 ) 88,017 (30,527 ) 73,622 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 696 839 2,122 2,801 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 263 395 3,132 1,792 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (883 ) (18 ) (4,203 ) (5,820 ) Repurchases of common stock — (28,227 ) — (90,934 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 20,000 25,000 75,000 85,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (6,000 ) (55,000 ) (51,000 ) (75,000 ) Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (19,475 ) (49,606 ) (53,556 ) (70,825 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (643 ) (737 ) (12,473 ) (10,106 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — — (2,160 ) — Net increase (decrease) in settlement assets and liabilities 19,452 24,659 (4,635 ) 20,084 Net cash flows from financing activities 13,410 (82,695 ) (47,773 ) (143,008 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (1,039 ) 1,002 4,388 (60 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,707 40,527 8,862 32,520 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 196,827 176,135 214,672 184,142 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 223,534 $ 216,662 $ 223,534 $ 216,662 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,520 $ 134,799 $ 139,520 $ 134,799 Settlement deposits 84,014 81,863 84,014 81,863 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 223,534 $ 216,662 $ 223,534 $ 216,662

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 37.9 $ 23.1 $ (1.1 ) $ 51.9 Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 8.7 10.6 (5.4 ) 21.7 Net interest expense 16.4 11.3 48.2 27.8 Net other income (expense) (1.1 ) (41.4 ) 6.4 (45.8 ) Depreciation expense 5.6 6.0 18.7 17.1 Amortization expense 24.8 26.1 74.7 78.8 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6.8 7.1 17.5 21.9 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 99.1 $ 42.8 $ 159.0 $ 173.4 Significant transaction-related expenses: Cost reduction strategies 3.8 — 19.7 — European datacenter migration 0.4 1.7 2.6 3.4 Other 0.1 1.2 4.4 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103.4 $ 45.7 $ 185.7 $ 179.4 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 363.0 $ 306.6 $ 976.0 $ 970.1 Interchange 102.7 98.4 315.0 295.4 Revenue, net of interchange $ 260.3 $ 208.2 $ 661.0 $ 674.7 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40 % 22 % 28 % 27 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Segment Information (millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Banks $ 155.7 $ 117.5 $ 361.2 $ 391.6 Merchants 36.3 35.6 107.6 113.1 Billers 171.0 153.5 507.2 465.4 Total $ 363.0 $ 306.6 $ 976.0 $ 970.1 Recurring Revenue Banks $ 58.2 $ 57.3 $ 171.2 $ 179.3 Merchants 34.1 33.8 101.0 103.5 Billers 171.0 153.6 507.2 465.4 Total $ 263.3 $ 244.7 $ 779.4 $ 748.2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 91.0 $ 49.8 $ 167.3 $ 184.7 Merchants 10.3 9.8 26.8 32.2 Billers 39.2 26.3 100.1 81.0

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.35 $ 37.9 $ 0.20 $ 23.1 Adjusted for: Gain on divestiture — — (0.26 ) (29.2 ) Significant transaction-related expenses 0.03 3.3 0.02 2.2 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 6.4 0.06 6.7 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.03 3.8 0.04 4.5 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 5.2 0.05 5.4 Total adjustments $ 0.17 $ 18.7 $ (0.09 ) $ (10.4 ) Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.52 $ 56.6 $ 0.11 $ 12.7

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.1 ) $ 0.45 $ 51.9 Adjusted for: Gain on divestiture — — (0.25 ) (29.2 ) Significant transaction-related expenses 0.19 20.4 0.04 4.7 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.18 19.3 0.18 20.6 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.11 12.0 0.12 14.1 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.12 13.3 0.14 16.6 Total adjustments $ 0.60 $ 65.0 $ 0.23 $ 26.8 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.59 $ 63.9 $ 0.68 $ 78.7

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Recurring Revenue (millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 211.4 $ 195.5 $ 626.0 $ 597.1 Maintenance fees 51.9 49.2 153.4 151.1 Recurring Revenue $ 263.3 $ 244.7 $ 779.4 $ 748.2

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Bookings (millions) Three Months Ended September 30, TTM Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ARR bookings $ 20.5 $ 30.3 $ 84.9 $ 93.0

Contacts

Investor Relations:



John Kraft



SVP, Head of Strategy and Finance



239-403-4627 / john.kraft@aciworldwide.com