ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced financial results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, which came in above our expectations,” said Thomas Warsop, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “I am particularly pleased with the strength in our recurring revenue in Q2 and for the first half of 2023. We also generated notable profitability improvements as a result of the interchange initiatives in our Biller segment.”

Warsop continued, “As previously discussed, our renewal calendar is seasonally stronger in the second half this year, and with our new bookings and implementations tracking to plan, we remain confident in our outlook for 2023, as well as our revenue growth target of 7-9% in 2024.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q2 2023, total revenue was $323 million, down 2% compared to the same period in 2022. Recurring revenue in Q2 grew 5% versus last year. Net loss in the quarter was $7 million. Total adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $57 million compared to $66 million in Q2 2022. New ARR2 bookings for the quarter were $13 million and new ARR bookings for the trailing twelve months (TTM) were $91 million, which was up 2% from the TTM ending June 2022. Percentage change comparisons are adjusted for FX and the Corporate Online Banking divestiture.

Bank segment total revenue decreased 10% while Bank segment recurring revenue grew 13% and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 22% versus Q2 2022. As previously discussed, the timing of larger license renewal events is heavily weighted to the back half of 2023.

Merchant segment revenue was flat and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 23% versus Q2 2022.

Biller segment revenue increased 5% and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA increased 10% versus Q2 2022, driven by new customer onboarding and progress with our interchange improvement program.

ACI ended the quarter with $132 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1.1 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 2.9x. The company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter but has $200 million available on the share repurchase authorization.

REITERATING 2023 GUIDANCE

For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits on a constant currency and divestiture-adjusted basis, or in the range of $1.436 billion to $1.466 billion. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $380 million to $395 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. The company expects revenue to be between $335 million and $345 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $80 million in Q3 2023. This excludes one-time charges related to the move of the company’s European data centers to the public cloud and one-time costs to implement certain efficiency strategies.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Today, management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free 1 (888) 660-6377; and conference code 3153574. A call replay will be available for two weeks on (855) 859-2056 for US/Canada callers and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international participants.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,391 $ 124,981 Receivables, net of allowances 350,094 403,781 Settlement assets 453,276 540,667 Prepaid expenses 35,563 28,010 Other current assets 57,177 17,366 Total current assets 1,028,501 1,114,805 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 269,051 297,818 Property and equipment, net 44,998 52,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,544 40,031 Software, net 114,451 129,109 Goodwill 1,226,026 1,226,026 Intangible assets, net 212,260 228,698 Deferred income taxes, net 74,403 53,738 Other noncurrent assets 64,656 67,171 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,068,890 $ 3,209,895 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 48,137 $ 47,997 Settlement liabilities 452,864 539,087 Employee compensation 40,837 45,289 Current portion of long-term debt 74,294 65,521 Deferred revenue 69,352 58,303 Other current liabilities 96,382 102,645 Total current liabilities 781,866 858,842 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 24,503 23,233 Long-term debt 991,829 1,024,351 Deferred income taxes, net 37,294 40,371 Operating lease liabilities 29,394 33,910 Other noncurrent liabilities 31,478 36,001 Total liabilities 1,896,364 2,016,708 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 704,096 702,458 Retained earnings 1,234,440 1,273,458 Treasury stock (655,660 ) (665,771 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,052 ) (117,660 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,172,526 1,193,187 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,068,890 $ 3,209,895

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 209,676 $ 206,978 $ 414,606 $ 401,540 License 44,671 64,314 63,002 124,599 Maintenance 51,391 50,562 101,494 101,980 Services 17,587 18,571 33,899 35,386 Total revenues 323,325 340,425 613,001 663,505 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 181,343 179,333 359,897 345,619 Research and development 35,265 40,642 72,383 78,449 Selling and marketing 33,289 35,391 68,724 69,999 General and administrative 31,472 28,362 62,854 54,237 Depreciation and amortization 31,436 32,240 62,975 63,078 Total operating expenses 312,805 315,968 626,833 611,382 Operating income (loss) 10,520 24,457 (13,832 ) 52,123 Other income (expense) Interest expense (19,909 ) (11,784 ) (38,801 ) (22,678 ) Interest income 3,458 3,051 6,963 6,210 Other, net (4,092 ) 2,006 (7,487 ) 4,256 Total other income (expense) (20,543 ) (6,727 ) (39,325 ) (12,212 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (10,023 ) 17,730 (53,157 ) 39,911 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,313 ) 4,388 (14,139 ) 11,079 Net income (loss) $ (6,710 ) $ 13,342 $ (39,018 ) $ 28,832 Income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.25 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 108,455 114,669 108,306 114,976 Diluted 108,455 115,205 108,306 115,649 (1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (6,710 ) $ 13,342 $ (39,018 ) $ 28,832 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 6,960 6,027 13,091 11,008 Amortization 24,476 26,213 49,884 52,721 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,724 2,773 6,491 5,489 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,377 1,146 2,492 2,299 Deferred income taxes (12,259 ) (3,018 ) (22,641 ) (6,385 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,414 6,800 10,715 14,758 Other 601 523 311 1,124 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (7,104 ) (23,700 ) 81,856 (14,040 ) Accounts payable (646 ) 1,429 (1,954 ) (1,319 ) Accrued employee compensation 10,965 8,937 (4,628 ) (10,201 ) Deferred revenue 2,498 (4,417 ) 12,700 5,532 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities (11,856 ) 2,834 (51,791 ) (22,055 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 17,440 38,889 57,508 67,763 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,318 ) (1,377 ) (4,576 ) (3,657 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (8,540 ) (4,531 ) (15,021 ) (10,738 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (10,858 ) (5,908 ) (19,597 ) (14,395 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 719 1,056 1,426 1,962 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 2,791 375 2,869 1,397 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (319 ) (265 ) (3,320 ) (5,802 ) Repurchases of common stock — (24,847 ) — (62,707 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 5,000 20,000 55,000 60,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility — (10,000 ) (45,000 ) (20,000 ) Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (19,475 ) (11,481 ) (34,081 ) (21,219 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (6,160 ) (5,183 ) (11,830 ) (9,369 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (2,160 ) — (2,160 ) — Net decrease in settlement assets and liabilities (21,253 ) (3,970 ) (24,087 ) (4,575 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (40,857 ) (34,315 ) (61,183 ) (60,313 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 2,870 1,402 5,427 (1,062 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (31,405 ) 68 (17,845 ) (8,007 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 228,232 176,067 214,672 184,142 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 196,827 $ 176,135 $ 196,827 $ 176,135 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,391 $ 118,953 $ 132,391 $ 118,953 Settlement deposits 64,436 57,182 64,436 57,182 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 196,827 $ 176,135 $ 196,827 $ 176,135

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (6.7 ) $ 13.3 $ (39.0 ) $ 28.8 Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) (3.3 ) 4.4 (14.1 ) 11.1 Net interest expense 16.4 8.8 31.8 16.5 Net other income (expense) 4.1 (2.0 ) 7.5 (4.3 ) Depreciation expense 7.0 6.0 13.1 11.0 Amortization expense 24.5 26.2 49.9 52.7 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5.4 6.8 10.7 14.8 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 47.4 $ 63.5 $ 59.9 $ 130.6 Significant transaction-related expenses: Cost reduction strategies 7.6 — 15.9 — European datacenter migration 1.2 1.3 2.2 1.8 Other 1.2 1.4 4.3 1.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57.4 $ 66.2 $ 82.3 $ 133.8 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 323.3 $ 340.4 $ 613.0 $ 663.5 Interchange 106.1 103.8 212.3 197.0 Revenue, net of interchange $ 217.2 $ 236.6 $ 400.7 $ 466.5 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26 % 28 % 21 % 29 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Segment Information (millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Banks $ 117.5 $ 141.9 $ 205.5 $ 274.1 Merchants 36.5 36.5 71.3 77.5 Billers 169.3 162.0 336.2 311.8 Total $ 323.3 $ 340.4 $ 613.0 $ 663.4 Recurring Revenue Banks $ 57.4 $ 60.7 $ 113.0 $ 122.0 Merchants 34.4 34.9 66.9 69.7 Billers 169.3 161.9 336.2 311.8 Total $ 261.1 $ 257.5 $ 516.1 $ 503.5 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 51.6 $ 70.2 $ 76.3 $ 134.9 Merchants 9.9 7.8 16.5 22.5 Billers 31.2 28.3 60.9 54.7

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ (0.06 ) $ (6.7 ) $ 0.12 $ 13.3 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.07 7.7 0.02 2.1 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 6.4 0.06 6.9 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.04 3.8 0.04 4.5 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.04 4.1 0.05 5.2 Total adjustments $ 0.21 $ 22.0 $ 0.17 $ 18.7 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.15 $ 15.3 $ 0.29 $ 32.0

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ (0.36 ) $ (39.0 ) $ 0.25 $ 28.8 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.16 17.1 0.02 2.4 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.12 12.8 0.12 13.9 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.08 8.2 0.08 9.6 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.07 8.1 0.10 11.2 Total adjustments $ 0.43 $ 46.2 $ 0.32 $ 37.1 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.07 $ 7.2 $ 0.57 $ 65.9

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Recurring Revenue (millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 209.7 $ 206.9 $ 414.6 $ 401.5 Maintenance fees 51.4 50.6 101.5 102.0 Recurring Revenue $ 261.1 $ 257.5 $ 516.1 $ 503.5

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Bookings (millions) Three Months Ended June 30, TTM Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ARR bookings $ 12.7 $ 18.1 $ 90.7 $ 88.9

