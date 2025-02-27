ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue of $1.594 billion grew 10%

Net income of $203 million grew 67%

Total adjusted EBITDA of $466 million grew 18%

Cash flow from operating activities of $359 million grew 113%

Expect 7-9% revenue growth in 2025

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, announced financial results today for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are proud to have finished 2024 with stronger results than we expected across our key financial metrics, and that strength has continued as we start 2025. In 2024, we grew revenue 10%, increased adjusted EBITDA margin by more than 300 basis points to 41%, and more than doubled our cash flow to over $350 million,” said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “ACI is executing on the strategy we launched in 2024 to become the global leader in Intelligent Payments Orchestration.”

“Building on our momentum and track record of success, we are entering 2025 from a position of strength, both financially and operationally,” Warsop added. “We are confident in our ability to continue driving strong financial performance and focused on increasing shareholder value.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Full-year 2024 total revenue was $1.594 billion, up 10% from 2023. Net income was $203 million in 2024, up 67% from 2023. Total adjusted EBITDA in 2024 was $466 million, up 18% from 2023. Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 was $359 million, up 113% compared to 2023.

Bank segment revenue increased 14% and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA increased 20% versus 2023.

Merchant segment revenue increased 10% and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 57% versus 2023.

Biller segment revenue increased 6% and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% versus 2023 due to certain one-time margin benefits that did not recur in 2024.

ACI ended 2024 with $216 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $933 million, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 1.5x adjusted EBITDA. In 2024, the company repurchased approximately 3.9 million shares for $128 million in capital. At year end 2024 the company had $373 million remaining available on the share repurchase authorization.

Q1 AND FULL-YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

For the full year of 2025, we expect revenue growth to be in the 7% to 9% range on a constant currency basis, or in the range of $1.685 billion to $1.715 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $480 million to $495 million. For Q1 2025, we expect revenue to be between $360 million and $370 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $80 million.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Today, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free 1 (888) 660-6377 and conference code 3153574.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2025

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

Recurring Revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

ARR: New annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) our strength continuing as we start 2025, (ii) our execution on the strategy we launched in 2024 to become the global leader in Intelligent Payments Orchestration, (iii) building on our momentum and track record of success, we are entering 2025 from a position of strength, both financially and operationally, (iv) we are confident in our ability to continue driving strong financial performance and focused on increasing shareholder value, and (v) Q1 2025 and full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA financial guidance.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, business interruptions, cybersecurity incidents or failure of our information technology and communication systems, security breaches, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, divestitures and other restructuring activities, implementation and success of our strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, loss caused by theft or fraud, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, consent orders and other compliance agreements, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, events in eastern Europe and the Middle East, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, legal and business risks from artificial intelligence technology incorporated into our products, risks to our business from the use of artificial intelligence by our workforce, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy and cybersecurity regulations, compliance with requirements of the payment card networks and Nacha, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, changes in tax laws and regulations, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, changes in card association and debit network fees or products, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, incurring additional debt, events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease, and revenues or revenue mix below expectations. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,394 $ 164,239 Receivables, net of allowances 414,399 452,337 Settlement assets 318,871 723,039 Prepaid expenses 29,218 31,479 Other current assets 11,940 35,551 Total current assets 990,822 1,406,645 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 360,079 313,983 Property and equipment, net 35,069 37,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,864 34,338 Software, net 92,893 108,418 Goodwill 1,226,026 1,226,026 Intangible assets, net 165,377 195,646 Deferred income taxes, net 72,713 58,499 Other noncurrent assets 53,450 63,328 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,025,293 $ 3,444,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 45,422 $ 45,964 Settlement liabilities 317,484 721,164 Employee compensation 55,567 53,892 Current portion of long-term debt 34,928 74,405 Deferred revenue 75,419 59,580 Other current liabilities 73,808 82,244 Total current liabilities 602,628 1,037,249 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 19,304 24,780 Long-term debt 889,649 963,599 Deferred income taxes, net 39,920 40,735 Operating lease liabilities 22,592 29,074 Other noncurrent liabilities 26,873 25,005 Total liabilities 1,600,966 2,120,442 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 731,927 712,994 Retained earnings 1,598,085 1,394,967 Treasury stock (784,914 ) (674,896 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,473 ) (109,470 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,424,327 1,324,297 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,025,293 $ 3,444,739

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 223,481 $ 223,172 $ 897,979 $ 849,147 License 159,322 178,543 412,306 321,224 Maintenance 46,717 51,632 190,763 205,068 Services 23,518 23,216 93,240 77,140 Total revenues 453,038 476,563 1,594,288 1,452,579 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 200,087 181,689 791,783 719,211 Research and development 38,614 34,636 146,677 140,758 Selling and marketing 34,360 34,473 118,352 132,639 General and administrative 33,437 24,515 118,379 117,190 Depreciation and amortization 24,252 28,934 110,962 122,373 Total operating expenses 330,750 304,247 1,286,153 1,232,171 Operating income 122,288 172,316 308,135 220,408 Other income (expense) Interest expense (16,634 ) (19,845 ) (72,471 ) (78,486 ) Interest income 4,093 3,757 15,926 14,215 Other, net 511 (2,107 ) (1,181 ) (8,510 ) Total other income (expense) (12,030 ) (18,195 ) (57,726 ) (72,781 ) Income before income taxes 110,258 154,121 250,409 147,627 Income tax expense 11,703 31,505 47,291 26,118 Net income $ 98,555 $ 122,616 $ 203,118 $ 121,509 Income per common share Basic $ 0.94 $ 1.13 $ 1.93 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 1.12 $ 1.91 $ 1.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 105,104 108,703 105,491 108,497 Diluted 106,318 109,147 106,493 108,857

(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation and amortization.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 98,555 $ 122,616 $ 203,118 $ 121,509 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 3,162 5,017 18,161 23,739 Amortization 21,090 23,918 92,801 98,634 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,369 2,430 9,706 11,620 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 655 908 2,912 4,323 Deferred income taxes (10,901 ) 21,122 (13,130 ) (4,085 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11,116 7,010 41,281 24,547 Other 1,740 (247 ) 1,920 1,921 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of divestiture: Receivables (27,282 ) (105,010 ) (23,583 ) (62,998 ) Accounts payable (1,026 ) 3,423 (268 ) (3,775 ) Accrued employee compensation 14,012 11,025 2,887 8,146 Deferred revenue 10,002 (1,699 ) 11,886 2,705 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities 2,990 (4,770 ) 11,057 (57,769 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 126,482 85,743 358,748 168,517 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,939 ) (968 ) (15,402 ) (8,924 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (6,471 ) (6,282 ) (29,649 ) (28,853 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (13,410 ) (7,250 ) (45,051 ) (37,777 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 789 697 2,918 2,819 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 4,375 3,594 6,329 6,726 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (3,812 ) (946 ) (13,111 ) (5,149 ) Repurchases of common stock — (27,587 ) (127,670 ) (27,587 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 59,000 184,000 134,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (61,000 ) (64,000 ) (238,000 ) (115,000 ) Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement — — 500,000 — Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (9,375 ) (19,475 ) (557,198 ) (73,031 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (5,555 ) (4,293 ) (14,854 ) (16,766 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — — (5,141 ) (2,160 ) Net decrease in settlement assets and liabilities (43,174 ) (10,769 ) (25,470 ) (15,404 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (117,752 ) (63,779 ) (288,197 ) (111,552 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 1,028 573 697 4,961 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,652 ) 15,287 26,197 24,149 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 268,670 223,534 238,821 214,672 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 265,018 $ 238,821 $ 265,018 $ 238,821 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,394 $ 164,239 $ 216,394 $ 164,239 Settlement deposits 48,624 74,582 48,624 74,582 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 265,018 $ 238,821 $ 265,018 $ 238,821

Adjusted EBITDA (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 98.6 $ 122.6 $ 203.1 $ 121.5 Plus: Income tax expense 11.7 31.5 47.3 26.1 Net interest expense 12.5 16.1 56.5 64.3 Net other (income) expense (0.5 ) 2.1 1.2 8.5 Depreciation expense 3.2 5.0 18.2 23.7 Amortization expense 21.1 23.9 92.8 98.6 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 11.1 7.0 41.3 24.5 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 157.7 $ 208.2 $ 460.4 $ 367.2 Significant transaction-related expenses: Cost reduction strategies — 1.3 4.3 21.0 European datacenter migration — 0.2 — 2.8 Other — — 1.0 4.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 157.7 $ 209.7 $ 465.7 $ 395.4 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 453.0 $ 476.6 $ 1,594.3 $ 1,452.6 Interchange 115.7 106.1 469.4 421.1 Revenue, net of interchange $ 337.3 $ 370.5 $ 1,124.9 $ 1,031.5 Net adjusted EBITDA Margin 47 % 57 % 41 % 38 %

Segment Information (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Banks $ 230.8 $ 254.9 $ 701.9 $ 616.1 Merchants 42.0 43.0 165.9 150.6 Billers 180.2 178.7 726.5 685.9 Total $ 453.0 $ 476.6 $ 1,594.3 $ 1,452.6 Recurring revenue Banks $ 54.7 $ 58.2 $ 221.8 $ 229.4 Merchants 35.3 37.9 140.4 138.9 Billers 180.2 178.7 726.5 685.9 Total $ 270.2 $ 274.8 $ 1,088.7 $ 1,054.2 Segment adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 150.7 $ 188.2 $ 425.5 $ 355.5 Merchants 16.8 17.5 69.5 44.3 Billers 32.1 42.2 131.2 142.3

Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 0.93 $ 98.6 $ 1.12 $ 122.6 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses — — 0.01 1.1 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.04 4.5 0.06 6.4 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.03 3.3 0.03 3.5 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.08 8.8 0.05 5.3 Total adjustments $ 0.15 $ 16.6 $ 0.15 $ 16.3 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 1.08 $ 115.2 $ 1.27 $ 138.9

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 1.91 $ 203.1 $ 1.12 $ 121.5 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.07 7.4 0.19 21.1 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.22 23.3 0.24 25.7 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.13 13.8 0.14 15.5 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.31 32.6 0.17 18.7 Total adjustments $ 0.73 $ 77.1 $ 0.74 $ 81.0 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 2.64 $ 280.2 $ 1.86 $ 202.5

Recurring Revenue (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 223.5 $ 223.2 $ 898.0 $ 849.1 Maintenance fees 46.7 51.6 190.8 205.1 Recurring revenue $ 270.2 $ 274.8 $ 1,088.7 $ 1,054.2

New Bookings (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings $ 35.2 $ 28.8 $ 65.7 $ 73.5 License and services bookings 115.1 106.5 290.0 239.2

Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

John Kraft

SVP, Head of Strategy and Finance

305-894-2223 / john.kraft@aciworldwide.com