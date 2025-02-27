ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

2024 HIGHLIGHTS



  • Total revenue of $1.594 billion grew 10%
  • Net income of $203 million grew 67%
  • Total adjusted EBITDA of $466 million grew 18%
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $359 million grew 113%
  • Expect 7-9% revenue growth in 2025

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, announced financial results today for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are proud to have finished 2024 with stronger results than we expected across our key financial metrics, and that strength has continued as we start 2025. In 2024, we grew revenue 10%, increased adjusted EBITDA margin by more than 300 basis points to 41%, and more than doubled our cash flow to over $350 million,” said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “ACI is executing on the strategy we launched in 2024 to become the global leader in Intelligent Payments Orchestration.”

“Building on our momentum and track record of success, we are entering 2025 from a position of strength, both financially and operationally,” Warsop added. “We are confident in our ability to continue driving strong financial performance and focused on increasing shareholder value.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Full-year 2024 total revenue was $1.594 billion, up 10% from 2023. Net income was $203 million in 2024, up 67% from 2023. Total adjusted EBITDA in 2024 was $466 million, up 18% from 2023. Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 was $359 million, up 113% compared to 2023.

  • Bank segment revenue increased 14% and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA increased 20% versus 2023.
  • Merchant segment revenue increased 10% and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 57% versus 2023.
  • Biller segment revenue increased 6% and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% versus 2023 due to certain one-time margin benefits that did not recur in 2024.

ACI ended 2024 with $216 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $933 million, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 1.5x adjusted EBITDA. In 2024, the company repurchased approximately 3.9 million shares for $128 million in capital. At year end 2024 the company had $373 million remaining available on the share repurchase authorization.

Q1 AND FULL-YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

For the full year of 2025, we expect revenue growth to be in the 7% to 9% range on a constant currency basis, or in the range of $1.685 billion to $1.715 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $480 million to $495 million. For Q1 2025, we expect revenue to be between $360 million and $370 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $80 million.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Today, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free 1 (888) 660-6377 and conference code 3153574.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

  • Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).
  • Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).
  • Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.
  • Recurring Revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.
  • ARR: New annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) our strength continuing as we start 2025, (ii) our execution on the strategy we launched in 2024 to become the global leader in Intelligent Payments Orchestration, (iii) building on our momentum and track record of success, we are entering 2025 from a position of strength, both financially and operationally, (iv) we are confident in our ability to continue driving strong financial performance and focused on increasing shareholder value, and (v) Q1 2025 and full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA financial guidance.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, business interruptions, cybersecurity incidents or failure of our information technology and communication systems, security breaches, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, divestitures and other restructuring activities, implementation and success of our strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, loss caused by theft or fraud, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, consent orders and other compliance agreements, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, events in eastern Europe and the Middle East, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, legal and business risks from artificial intelligence technology incorporated into our products, risks to our business from the use of artificial intelligence by our workforce, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy and cybersecurity regulations, compliance with requirements of the payment card networks and Nacha, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, changes in tax laws and regulations, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, changes in card association and debit network fees or products, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, incurring additional debt, events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease, and revenues or revenue mix below expectations. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

 

December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

216,394

 

 

$

164,239

 

Receivables, net of allowances

 

414,399

 

 

 

452,337

 

Settlement assets

 

318,871

 

 

 

723,039

 

Prepaid expenses

 

29,218

 

 

 

31,479

 

Other current assets

 

11,940

 

 

 

35,551

 

Total current assets

 

990,822

 

 

 

1,406,645

 

Noncurrent assets

 

 

 

Accrued receivables, net

 

360,079

 

 

 

313,983

 

Property and equipment, net

 

35,069

 

 

 

37,856

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

28,864

 

 

 

34,338

 

Software, net

 

92,893

 

 

 

108,418

 

Goodwill

 

1,226,026

 

 

 

1,226,026

 

Intangible assets, net

 

165,377

 

 

 

195,646

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

72,713

 

 

 

58,499

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

53,450

 

 

 

63,328

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,025,293

 

 

$

3,444,739

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

45,422

 

 

$

45,964

 

Settlement liabilities

 

317,484

 

 

 

721,164

 

Employee compensation

 

55,567

 

 

 

53,892

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

34,928

 

 

 

74,405

 

Deferred revenue

 

75,419

 

 

 

59,580

 

Other current liabilities

 

73,808

 

 

 

82,244

 

Total current liabilities

 

602,628

 

 

 

1,037,249

 

Noncurrent liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

19,304

 

 

 

24,780

 

Long-term debt

 

889,649

 

 

 

963,599

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

39,920

 

 

 

40,735

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

22,592

 

 

 

29,074

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

26,873

 

 

 

25,005

 

Total liabilities

 

1,600,966

 

 

 

2,120,442

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

702

 

 

 

702

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

731,927

 

 

 

712,994

 

Retained earnings

 

1,598,085

 

 

 

1,394,967

 

Treasury stock

 

(784,914

)

 

 

(674,896

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(121,473

)

 

 

(109,470

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,424,327

 

 

 

1,324,297

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

3,025,293

 

 

$

3,444,739

 

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software as a service and platform as a service

$

223,481

 

 

$

223,172

 

 

$

897,979

 

 

$

849,147

 

License

 

159,322

 

 

 

178,543

 

 

 

412,306

 

 

 

321,224

 

Maintenance

 

46,717

 

 

 

51,632

 

 

 

190,763

 

 

 

205,068

 

Services

 

23,518

 

 

 

23,216

 

 

 

93,240

 

 

 

77,140

 

Total revenues

 

453,038

 

 

 

476,563

 

 

 

1,594,288

 

 

 

1,452,579

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (1)

 

200,087

 

 

 

181,689

 

 

 

791,783

 

 

 

719,211

 

Research and development

 

38,614

 

 

 

34,636

 

 

 

146,677

 

 

 

140,758

 

Selling and marketing

 

34,360

 

 

 

34,473

 

 

 

118,352

 

 

 

132,639

 

General and administrative

 

33,437

 

 

 

24,515

 

 

 

118,379

 

 

 

117,190

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

24,252

 

 

 

28,934

 

 

 

110,962

 

 

 

122,373

 

Total operating expenses

 

330,750

 

 

 

304,247

 

 

 

1,286,153

 

 

 

1,232,171

 

Operating income

 

122,288

 

 

 

172,316

 

 

 

308,135

 

 

 

220,408

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(16,634

)

 

 

(19,845

)

 

 

(72,471

)

 

 

(78,486

)

Interest income

 

4,093

 

 

 

3,757

 

 

 

15,926

 

 

 

14,215

 

Other, net

 

511

 

 

 

(2,107

)

 

 

(1,181

)

 

 

(8,510

)

Total other income (expense)

 

(12,030

)

 

 

(18,195

)

 

 

(57,726

)

 

 

(72,781

)

Income before income taxes

 

110,258

 

 

 

154,121

 

 

 

250,409

 

 

 

147,627

 

Income tax expense

 

11,703

 

 

 

31,505

 

 

 

47,291

 

 

 

26,118

 

Net income

$

98,555

 

 

$

122,616

 

 

$

203,118

 

 

$

121,509

 

Income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.94

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

1.12

 

Diluted

$

0.93

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

1.91

 

 

$

1.12

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

105,104

 

 

 

108,703

 

 

 

105,491

 

 

 

108,497

 

Diluted

 

106,318

 

 

 

109,147

 

 

 

106,493

 

 

 

108,857

 

(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation and amortization.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

98,555

 

 

$

122,616

 

 

$

203,118

 

 

$

121,509

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

3,162

 

 

 

5,017

 

 

 

18,161

 

 

 

23,739

 

Amortization

 

21,090

 

 

 

23,918

 

 

 

92,801

 

 

 

98,634

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,369

 

 

 

2,430

 

 

 

9,706

 

 

 

11,620

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

655

 

 

 

908

 

 

 

2,912

 

 

 

4,323

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(10,901

)

 

 

21,122

 

 

 

(13,130

)

 

 

(4,085

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

11,116

 

 

 

7,010

 

 

 

41,281

 

 

 

24,547

 

Other

 

1,740

 

 

 

(247

)

 

 

1,920

 

 

 

1,921

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of divestiture:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

(27,282

)

 

 

(105,010

)

 

 

(23,583

)

 

 

(62,998

)

Accounts payable

 

(1,026

)

 

 

3,423

 

 

 

(268

)

 

 

(3,775

)

Accrued employee compensation

 

14,012

 

 

 

11,025

 

 

 

2,887

 

 

 

8,146

 

Deferred revenue

 

10,002

 

 

 

(1,699

)

 

 

11,886

 

 

 

2,705

 

Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities

 

2,990

 

 

 

(4,770

)

 

 

11,057

 

 

 

(57,769

)

Net cash flows from operating activities

 

126,482

 

 

 

85,743

 

 

 

358,748

 

 

 

168,517

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(6,939

)

 

 

(968

)

 

 

(15,402

)

 

 

(8,924

)

Purchases of software and distribution rights

 

(6,471

)

 

 

(6,282

)

 

 

(29,649

)

 

 

(28,853

)

Net cash flows from investing activities

 

(13,410

)

 

 

(7,250

)

 

 

(45,051

)

 

 

(37,777

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

789

 

 

 

697

 

 

 

2,918

 

 

 

2,819

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

 

4,375

 

 

 

3,594

 

 

 

6,329

 

 

 

6,726

 

Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings

 

(3,812

)

 

 

(946

)

 

 

(13,111

)

 

 

(5,149

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

 

 

(27,587

)

 

 

(127,670

)

 

 

(27,587

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

59,000

 

 

 

184,000

 

 

 

134,000

 

Repayment of revolving credit facility

 

(61,000

)

 

 

(64,000

)

 

 

(238,000

)

 

 

(115,000

)

Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

500,000

 

 

 

 

Repayment of term portion of credit agreement

 

(9,375

)

 

 

(19,475

)

 

 

(557,198

)

 

 

(73,031

)

Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net

 

(5,555

)

 

 

(4,293

)

 

 

(14,854

)

 

 

(16,766

)

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,141

)

 

 

(2,160

)

Net decrease in settlement assets and liabilities

 

(43,174

)

 

 

(10,769

)

 

 

(25,470

)

 

 

(15,404

)

Net cash flows from financing activities

 

(117,752

)

 

 

(63,779

)

 

 

(288,197

)

 

 

(111,552

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

 

1,028

 

 

 

573

 

 

 

697

 

 

 

4,961

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(3,652

)

 

 

15,287

 

 

 

26,197

 

 

 

24,149

 

Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period

 

268,670

 

 

 

223,534

 

 

 

238,821

 

 

 

214,672

 

Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period

$

265,018

 

 

$

238,821

 

 

$

265,018

 

 

$

238,821

 

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

216,394

 

 

$

164,239

 

 

$

216,394

 

 

$

164,239

 

Settlement deposits

 

48,624

 

 

 

74,582

 

 

 

48,624

 

 

 

74,582

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

$

265,018

 

 

$

238,821

 

 

$

265,018

 

 

$

238,821

 

Adjusted EBITDA (millions)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net income

$

98.6

 

 

$

122.6

 

 

$

203.1

 

 

$

121.5

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

11.7

 

 

 

31.5

 

 

 

47.3

 

 

 

26.1

 

Net interest expense

 

12.5

 

 

 

16.1

 

 

 

56.5

 

 

 

64.3

 

Net other (income) expense

 

(0.5

)

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

8.5

 

Depreciation expense

 

3.2

 

 

 

5.0

 

 

 

18.2

 

 

 

23.7

 

Amortization expense

 

21.1

 

 

 

23.9

 

 

 

92.8

 

 

 

98.6

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

11.1

 

 

 

7.0

 

 

 

41.3

 

 

 

24.5

 

Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses

$

157.7

 

 

$

208.2

 

 

$

460.4

 

 

$

367.2

 

Significant transaction-related expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost reduction strategies

 

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

4.3

 

 

 

21.0

 

European datacenter migration

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.8

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

4.4

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

157.7

 

 

$

209.7

 

 

$

465.7

 

 

$

395.4

 

Revenue, net of interchange:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

453.0

 

 

$

476.6

 

 

$

1,594.3

 

 

$

1,452.6

 

Interchange

 

115.7

 

 

 

106.1

 

 

 

469.4

 

 

 

421.1

 

Revenue, net of interchange

$

337.3

 

 

$

370.5

 

 

$

1,124.9

 

 

$

1,031.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

47

%

 

 

57

%

 

 

41

%

 

 

38

%

Segment Information (millions)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banks

$

230.8

 

$

254.9

 

$

701.9

 

$

616.1

Merchants

 

42.0

 

 

43.0

 

 

165.9

 

 

150.6

Billers

 

180.2

 

 

178.7

 

 

726.5

 

 

685.9

Total

$

453.0

 

$

476.6

 

$

1,594.3

 

$

1,452.6

Recurring revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banks

$

54.7

 

$

58.2

 

$

221.8

 

$

229.4

Merchants

 

35.3

 

 

37.9

 

 

140.4

 

 

138.9

Billers

 

180.2

 

 

178.7

 

 

726.5

 

 

685.9

Total

$

270.2

 

$

274.8

 

$

1,088.7

 

$

1,054.2

Segment adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banks

$

150.7

 

$

188.2

 

$

425.5

 

$

355.5

Merchants

 

16.8

 

 

17.5

 

 

69.5

 

 

44.3

Billers

 

32.1

 

 

42.2

 

 

131.2

 

 

142.3

Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions)

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

EPS Impact

 

$ in Millions

(Net of Tax)

 

EPS Impact

 

$ in Millions

(Net of Tax)

GAAP net income

$

0.93

 

$

98.6

 

$

1.12

 

$

122.6

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant transaction-related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

1.1

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

0.04

 

 

4.5

 

 

0.06

 

 

6.4

Amortization of acquisition-related software

 

0.03

 

 

3.3

 

 

0.03

 

 

3.5

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

0.08

 

 

8.8

 

 

0.05

 

 

5.3

Total adjustments

$

0.15

 

$

16.6

 

$

0.15

 

$

16.3

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items

$

1.08

 

$

115.2

 

$

1.27

 

$

138.9

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions)

Years Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

EPS Impact

 

$ in Millions

(Net of Tax)

 

EPS Impact

 

$ in Millions

(Net of Tax)

GAAP net income

$

1.91

 

$

203.1

 

$

1.12

 

$

121.5

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant transaction-related expenses

 

0.07

 

 

7.4

 

 

0.19

 

 

21.1

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

0.22

 

 

23.3

 

 

0.24

 

 

25.7

Amortization of acquisition-related software

 

0.13

 

 

13.8

 

 

0.14

 

 

15.5

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

0.31

 

 

32.6

 

 

0.17

 

 

18.7

Total adjustments

$

0.73

 

$

77.1

 

$

0.74

 

$

81.0

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items

$

2.64

 

$

280.2

 

$

1.86

 

$

202.5

Recurring Revenue (millions)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

SaaS and PaaS fees

$

223.5

 

$

223.2

 

$

898.0

 

$

849.1

Maintenance fees

 

46.7

 

 

51.6

 

 

190.8

 

 

205.1

Recurring revenue

$

270.2

 

$

274.8

 

$

1,088.7

 

$

1,054.2

New Bookings (millions)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings

$

35.2

 

$

28.8

 

$

65.7

 

$

73.5

License and services bookings

 

115.1

 

 

106.5

 

 

290.0

 

 

239.2

Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.


