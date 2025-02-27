ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

2024 HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenue of $1.594 billion grew 10%
- Net income of $203 million grew 67%
- Total adjusted EBITDA of $466 million grew 18%
- Cash flow from operating activities of $359 million grew 113%
- Expect 7-9% revenue growth in 2025
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, announced financial results today for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
"We are proud to have finished 2024 with stronger results than we expected across our key financial metrics, and that strength has continued as we start 2025. In 2024, we grew revenue 10%, increased adjusted EBITDA margin by more than 300 basis points to 41%, and more than doubled our cash flow to over $350 million,” said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “ACI is executing on the strategy we launched in 2024 to become the global leader in Intelligent Payments Orchestration.”
“Building on our momentum and track record of success, we are entering 2025 from a position of strength, both financially and operationally,” Warsop added. “We are confident in our ability to continue driving strong financial performance and focused on increasing shareholder value.”
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Full-year 2024 total revenue was $1.594 billion, up 10% from 2023. Net income was $203 million in 2024, up 67% from 2023. Total adjusted EBITDA in 2024 was $466 million, up 18% from 2023. Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 was $359 million, up 113% compared to 2023.
- Bank segment revenue increased 14% and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA increased 20% versus 2023.
- Merchant segment revenue increased 10% and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 57% versus 2023.
- Biller segment revenue increased 6% and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% versus 2023 due to certain one-time margin benefits that did not recur in 2024.
ACI ended 2024 with $216 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $933 million, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 1.5x adjusted EBITDA. In 2024, the company repurchased approximately 3.9 million shares for $128 million in capital. At year end 2024 the company had $373 million remaining available on the share repurchase authorization.
Q1 AND FULL-YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE
For the full year of 2025, we expect revenue growth to be in the 7% to 9% range on a constant currency basis, or in the range of $1.685 billion to $1.715 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $480 million to $495 million. For Q1 2025, we expect revenue to be between $360 million and $370 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $80 million.
CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:
- Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).
- Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).
- Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.
- Recurring Revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.
- ARR: New annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the period.
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
216,394
$
164,239
Receivables, net of allowances
414,399
452,337
Settlement assets
318,871
723,039
Prepaid expenses
29,218
31,479
Other current assets
11,940
35,551
Total current assets
990,822
1,406,645
Noncurrent assets
Accrued receivables, net
360,079
313,983
Property and equipment, net
35,069
37,856
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,864
34,338
Software, net
92,893
108,418
Goodwill
1,226,026
1,226,026
Intangible assets, net
165,377
195,646
Deferred income taxes, net
72,713
58,499
Other noncurrent assets
53,450
63,328
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,025,293
$
3,444,739
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
45,422
$
45,964
Settlement liabilities
317,484
721,164
Employee compensation
55,567
53,892
Current portion of long-term debt
34,928
74,405
Deferred revenue
75,419
59,580
Other current liabilities
73,808
82,244
Total current liabilities
602,628
1,037,249
Noncurrent liabilities
Deferred revenue
19,304
24,780
Long-term debt
889,649
963,599
Deferred income taxes, net
39,920
40,735
Operating lease liabilities
22,592
29,074
Other noncurrent liabilities
26,873
25,005
Total liabilities
1,600,966
2,120,442
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
702
702
Additional paid-in capital
731,927
712,994
Retained earnings
1,598,085
1,394,967
Treasury stock
(784,914
)
(674,896
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(121,473
)
(109,470
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,424,327
1,324,297
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
3,025,293
$
3,444,739
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Software as a service and platform as a service
$
223,481
$
223,172
$
897,979
$
849,147
License
159,322
178,543
412,306
321,224
Maintenance
46,717
51,632
190,763
205,068
Services
23,518
23,216
93,240
77,140
Total revenues
453,038
476,563
1,594,288
1,452,579
Operating expenses
Cost of revenue (1)
200,087
181,689
791,783
719,211
Research and development
38,614
34,636
146,677
140,758
Selling and marketing
34,360
34,473
118,352
132,639
General and administrative
33,437
24,515
118,379
117,190
Depreciation and amortization
24,252
28,934
110,962
122,373
Total operating expenses
330,750
304,247
1,286,153
1,232,171
Operating income
122,288
172,316
308,135
220,408
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(16,634
)
(19,845
)
(72,471
)
(78,486
)
Interest income
4,093
3,757
15,926
14,215
Other, net
511
(2,107
)
(1,181
)
(8,510
)
Total other income (expense)
(12,030
)
(18,195
)
(57,726
)
(72,781
)
Income before income taxes
110,258
154,121
250,409
147,627
Income tax expense
11,703
31,505
47,291
26,118
Net income
$
98,555
$
122,616
$
203,118
$
121,509
Income per common share
Basic
$
0.94
$
1.13
$
1.93
$
1.12
Diluted
$
0.93
$
1.12
$
1.91
$
1.12
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
105,104
108,703
105,491
108,497
Diluted
106,318
109,147
106,493
108,857
(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation and amortization.
ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited and in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
98,555
$
122,616
$
203,118
$
121,509
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation
3,162
5,017
18,161
23,739
Amortization
21,090
23,918
92,801
98,634
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
2,369
2,430
9,706
11,620
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
655
908
2,912
4,323
Deferred income taxes
(10,901
)
21,122
(13,130
)
(4,085
)
Stock-based compensation expense
11,116
7,010
41,281
24,547
Other
1,740
(247
)
1,920
1,921
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of divestiture:
Receivables
(27,282
)
(105,010
)
(23,583
)
(62,998
)
Accounts payable
(1,026
)
3,423
(268
)
(3,775
)
Accrued employee compensation
14,012
11,025
2,887
8,146
Deferred revenue
10,002
(1,699
)
11,886
2,705
Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities
2,990
(4,770
)
11,057
(57,769
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
126,482
85,743
358,748
168,517
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,939
)
(968
)
(15,402
)
(8,924
)
Purchases of software and distribution rights
(6,471
)
(6,282
)
(29,649
)
(28,853
)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(13,410
)
(7,250
)
(45,051
)
(37,777
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
789
697
2,918
2,819
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
4,375
3,594
6,329
6,726
Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings
(3,812
)
(946
)
(13,111
)
(5,149
)
Repurchases of common stock
—
(27,587
)
(127,670
)
(27,587
)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
—
59,000
184,000
134,000
Repayment of revolving credit facility
(61,000
)
(64,000
)
(238,000
)
(115,000
)
Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement
—
—
500,000
—
Repayment of term portion of credit agreement
(9,375
)
(19,475
)
(557,198
)
(73,031
)
Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net
(5,555
)
(4,293
)
(14,854
)
(16,766
)
Payments for debt issuance costs
—
—
(5,141
)
(2,160
)
Net decrease in settlement assets and liabilities
(43,174
)
(10,769
)
(25,470
)
(15,404
)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(117,752
)
(63,779
)
(288,197
)
(111,552
)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
1,028
573
697
4,961
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,652
)
15,287
26,197
24,149
Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period
268,670
223,534
238,821
214,672
Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period
$
265,018
$
238,821
$
265,018
$
238,821
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
216,394
$
164,239
$
216,394
$
164,239
Settlement deposits
48,624
74,582
48,624
74,582
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
265,018
$
238,821
$
265,018
$
238,821
Adjusted EBITDA (millions)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
98.6
$
122.6
$
203.1
$
121.5
Plus:
Income tax expense
11.7
31.5
47.3
26.1
Net interest expense
12.5
16.1
56.5
64.3
Net other (income) expense
(0.5
)
2.1
1.2
8.5
Depreciation expense
3.2
5.0
18.2
23.7
Amortization expense
21.1
23.9
92.8
98.6
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
11.1
7.0
41.3
24.5
Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses
$
157.7
$
208.2
$
460.4
$
367.2
Significant transaction-related expenses:
Cost reduction strategies
—
1.3
4.3
21.0
European datacenter migration
—
0.2
—
2.8
Other
—
—
1.0
4.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
157.7
$
209.7
$
465.7
$
395.4
Revenue, net of interchange:
Revenue
$
453.0
$
476.6
$
1,594.3
$
1,452.6
Interchange
115.7
106.1
469.4
421.1
Revenue, net of interchange
$
337.3
$
370.5
$
1,124.9
$
1,031.5
Net adjusted EBITDA Margin
47
%
57
%
41
%
38
%
Segment Information (millions)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Banks
$
230.8
$
254.9
$
701.9
$
616.1
Merchants
42.0
43.0
165.9
150.6
Billers
180.2
178.7
726.5
685.9
Total
$
453.0
$
476.6
$
1,594.3
$
1,452.6
Recurring revenue
Banks
$
54.7
$
58.2
$
221.8
$
229.4
Merchants
35.3
37.9
140.4
138.9
Billers
180.2
178.7
726.5
685.9
Total
$
270.2
$
274.8
$
1,088.7
$
1,054.2
Segment adjusted EBITDA
Banks
$
150.7
$
188.2
$
425.5
$
355.5
Merchants
16.8
17.5
69.5
44.3
Billers
32.1
42.2
131.2
142.3
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
EPS Impact
$ in Millions
(Net of Tax)
EPS Impact
$ in Millions
(Net of Tax)
GAAP net income
$
0.93
$
98.6
$
1.12
$
122.6
Adjusted for:
Significant transaction-related expenses
—
—
0.01
1.1
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
0.04
4.5
0.06
6.4
Amortization of acquisition-related software
0.03
3.3
0.03
3.5
Non-cash stock-based compensation
0.08
8.8
0.05
5.3
Total adjustments
$
0.15
$
16.6
$
0.15
$
16.3
Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items
$
1.08
$
115.2
$
1.27
$
138.9
EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
EPS Impact
$ in Millions
(Net of Tax)
EPS Impact
$ in Millions
(Net of Tax)
GAAP net income
$
1.91
$
203.1
$
1.12
$
121.5
Adjusted for:
Significant transaction-related expenses
0.07
7.4
0.19
21.1
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
0.22
23.3
0.24
25.7
Amortization of acquisition-related software
0.13
13.8
0.14
15.5
Non-cash stock-based compensation
0.31
32.6
0.17
18.7
Total adjustments
$
0.73
$
77.1
$
0.74
$
81.0
Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items
$
2.64
$
280.2
$
1.86
$
202.5
Recurring Revenue (millions)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
SaaS and PaaS fees
$
223.5
$
223.2
$
898.0
$
849.1
Maintenance fees
46.7
51.6
190.8
205.1
Recurring revenue
$
270.2
$
274.8
$
1,088.7
$
1,054.2
New Bookings (millions)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings
$
35.2
$
28.8
$
65.7
$
73.5
License and services bookings
115.1
106.5
290.0
239.2
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
