ACI Worldwide Appoints Abe Kuruvilla as Chief Technology Officer

Technology industry leader to drive innovation and product roadmap for leading real-time payments solution provider

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments solutions, today announced the appointment of Abe Kuruvilla as chief technology officer. In this role, Kuruvilla will lead ACI’s innovation agenda, optimizing the way the company develops and delivers its industry-leading software solutions globally to banks, merchants and billers.









“Abe’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the industry and ACI. We are focused on advancing our leadership in real-time payments, accelerating SaaS-enabled delivery and building an intelligent payments orchestration solution that reduces the increasing complexity of payments for our customers,” said Thomas Warsop, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “Abe’s vision and established track record in spearheading transformational technology initiatives will be invaluable as we focus on these key technology priorities.”

Kuruvilla has more than 20 years of experience leading global technology organizations and most recently served as chief information officer at CoreLogic, Inc., a U.S.-based real estate data analytics and technology solutions company. Prior to CoreLogic, Inc., he served as chief information officer at Dell Financial Services, an end-to-end bank supporting Dell, its partners and merchants with revolving credit and leasing solutions.

“I am thrilled to join ACI Worldwide, a company that offers cutting-edge technology and software solutions and sits at the center of the global payments ecosystem,” said Kuruvilla. “ACI has some of the brightest minds in the industry, and I look forward to working with them to accelerate innovation to ensure we continue to deliver the most advanced payments technology to our customers.”

About ACI Worldwide



ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintech companies and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

