Achievers Announces Emmanuel Acho as the Feature Keynote at ACE 2023: “Building Belonging: How Inclusive Conversations Can Change the World at Work”

ACE 2023 will also feature industry expert on burnout Rachel Montañez and global HR and technology thought leaders

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR–Achievers, an industry-leading employee experience platform, has announced Emmanuel Acho as the featured speaker for its annual user conference, ACE. Taking place in Austin, Texas, on May 31 and June 1, ACE will connect HR leaders from diverse industry sectors to explore the significance of belonging in the workplace.

Don’t miss out on this conversation of a lifetime: Emmanuel Acho is a New York Times Best-Selling Author, a Fox Sports Analyst, the Host of FS1’s SPEAK and Creator & Host of the Emmy Award-Winning “Uncomfortable Conversations with Emmanuel Acho,” a web series focused on driving open, difficult, but ultimately productive conversations on race and social justice in America. Few people know the power of inclusive conversations better than Emmanuel Acho, and his keynote is not to be missed.

ACE 2023 will also welcome guest speaker Rachel Montañez, an internationally recognized industry expert on burnout who has worked with thousands of high performers. Montañez has spoken widely on the topic of burnout at events such as an annual WSJ summit to Fortune companies and contributes career development topics for Forbes. Her session will help individuals and organizations dispel burnout myths, recognize triggers, and learn strategies to flourish and lead sustainable outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our incredible and inspiring speakers, as well as a host of other influential thought leaders to share their insights on cultivating a healthy culture of recognition,” said Hannah Yardley, chief people and culture officer at Achievers. Yardley continues, “by bringing global HR decision makers under one roof, ACE provides an invaluable opportunity for attendees to examine trends transforming the world of work and gain a fresh perspective on the next frontier of employee engagement.”

On May 30, Achievers will also host a ceremony in Austin honoring the winners of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, a program that recognizes top employees that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workforces.

ACE 2023 will be hosted at the Austin Marriott Downtown. For more information about the conference and to register, please visit: https://www.achievers.com/ace/

