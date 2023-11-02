ACERTUS Launches New Transportation Management System Providing Unparalleled Visibility into Vehicle Shipments

Powerful shipping technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning for a smarter way to ship

SAINT LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACERTUS, the largest automotive logistics-as-a-service platform, today announced the release of their new Transportation Management System (TMS), putting unparalleled visibility into the hands of the vehicle shipper with real-time GPS tracking, advanced digital inspection data, automated reporting and custom data visualization. Powered by machine learning and seamless connectivity with ACERTUS’ digitally-enabled transport network, this platform solves a notorious problem in the vehicle shipping process: a lack of location transparency as the asset moves through the supply chain.





“Modern-day technology makes it incredibly easy to track the products we order online throughout the delivery process, yet there are still significant blind spots when it comes to shipping cars,” said Trent Broberg, Chief Executive Officer at ACERTUS. “Our new Transportation Management System drives the industry forward by empowering shippers with real-time vehicle visibility, modernizing the process and eliminating guesswork.”

The TMS connects shippers to the largest multimodal transport network of carriers and drive away drivers in North America while simplifying and streamlining auto shipping with instant quotes, single and multi-VIN ordering, standard and expedited shipping rates, and API connectivity for seamless integration with existing operating systems.

This release builds on ACERTUS’ history of supplying advanced, proprietary products for automotive supply chain management.

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS is the only omnichannel automotive logistics platform that provides end-to-end solutions for vehicle lifecycle management. With a focus on technology and innovation, ACERTUS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including vehicle transport, storage, maintenance, title, registration, and compliance services, among others. With one company to handle the entire vehicle journey, this strategy dramatically improves efficiency and reliability for customers. For more information, visit www.ACERTUSdelivers.com.

