Accuserve Earns SOC 2 Certification

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accuserve Solutions, a managed repair service serving the intersection of insurance companies, property owners, and service contractors, earned its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance certification.





“I am excited to announce that Accuserve has achieved a SOC 2 Type II certification,” said Chief Technology Officer, Joe Kislo. “This underscores our commitment to protect our Carrier and Policyholders sensitive information. By Accuserve committing to an ongoing thorough annual audit by a third party, our partners can have confidence that the business practices and technology that support our partners meet the highest standards in the industry.”

Accuserve Earns Industry Cybersecurity Certification

This highly respected and coveted compliance certification from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) represents one of the cornerstones of cybersecurity. Passing the audit required to earn the SOC 2 certification ensures that the organization securely handles client data and shores up its systems against cyberattacks. The SOC 2 audit covers a wide range of topics, examining the following:

The technology a company uses

Information security governance

Finance

People Operations (formerly referred to as human resources (HR)

Employee onboarding

Going Above and Beyond for Its Clients

The importance of this compliance certification shows Accuserve’s ongoing commitment to rigorous auditing of customer data security and the processes that support its business. It helps carrier partners perform due diligence on Accuserve annually and with the contracting process.

Typically, data centers, managed service providers (MSPs), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers complete the more than 300-hour process of earning the SOC 2 certification. Although not required for its type of business, Accuserve completed the compliance process to reflect its respect for its customers and employees.

“While a SOC 2 Type II certification is not generally required for a service-oriented business like Accuserve, we are committed to the highest level of information security and operational excellence for our carriers,” said Mr. Kislo.

What This Means to Accuserve Clients and Partners

Earning this certification shows carriers and homeowners the company’s commitment to data security.

“It provides confidence that a third-party firm has looked at concrete evidence that we’re doing the things we say we do,” Kislo said.

The AICPA dictates minimum standards for a business to operate, such as conducting background checks on employees, the employee onboarding processes, termination, data security, etc. A company can use more strict methods, but not less than mandated by the AICPA for a SOC 2 certification. To earn and maintain SOC 2 certification, the CPA auditor validates what Accuserve says it does by manually checking its records and documentation.

Kislo provided an example of the comprehensiveness of the AICPA examination of Accuserve’s records and processes.

“AICPA pulled a list of every employee hired and then pulled a sample at random. We had to then show them evidence that we properly onboarded them, training attendance and quiz scores, background checks, system access, etc.”

As Accuserve grew, it also changed its business processes, and by completing the SOC 2 audit, it proved the business covered all of its bases. The company earned a Type II certification, the highest level of SOC 2 certification available to provide current and potential customers, carriers, and partners with reassurance that Accuserve has done all it can to provide the utmost security, employee vetting, and training.

About Accuserve Solutions

Accuserve Solutions, Inc. provides a Managed Repair ExperienceSM that streamlines the home repair process by unifying the communication process between homeowners insurance providers, building contractors, and property owners. Its founders and employees provide decades of expertise in water mitigation, interior and exterior reconstruction, roofing, and window restoration.

Contacts

Amanda Rabideau



amanda.rabideau@accuserve.com