Accuris Names Richard Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Smith brings more than a decade of financial leadership experience to Accuris, having consistently driven profitable growth and operational improvement at market-leading technology companies backed by leading private equity firms.

“Rich has an extraordinary and varied background that allows him to drive success everywhere he goes,” said Accuris CEO Claude Pumilia. “He’s led high-growth technology businesses, knows how to operationalize bold strategic plans at scale, and puts customers at the forefront of his work. I’m eager to team up with him to continue our profitability and growth strategy in the engineering marketplace.”

Most recently, Smith served as CFO of Formstack, a leading provider of no-code workflow and intelligent document management solutions, where he led the Finance, Accounting, Legal and Sales Operations functions. While at Formstack, Smith built out the company’s FP&A and Legal functions while also securing new private equity ownership and funding to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Prior to Formstack, Smith contributed to building and growing best-in-class finance, accounting and business operations functions at Omnitracs, a provider of SaaS transportation and logistics solutions; Active Network, a provider of activity registration and event management solutions; and Sabre, a provider of airline, hotel and travel agency software and solutions.

“Accuris has a truly unique opportunity to transform an important segment of the innovation economy,” said Smith. “There is vast potential for new technologies to accelerate progress in the engineering standards and workflows space, and I’m honored to join Claude, the Accuris leadership team and the KKR team in their mission to drive this company and industry forward, keeping engineers and our content partners at the center of all we do.”

About Accuris

Accuris is an engineering-focused technology company that drives $500MM in annual recurring revenue through AI-powered data and workflow solutions. For over 60 years, engineers have relied on our data and technology to innovate and solve problems, reducing their ideation time by 70% and eliminating product and process failures by up to 5 times. We work with over 6,000 global customers and 650,000 engineering end users in over 100 countries and dozens of industries – including aerospace and defense, energy, sustainability, construction, architecture and more. Accuris partners with 400+ Standards Development Organizations to support their non-profit mission, streamlining your access to 2.3 million engineering standards for innovation and progress across the globe. Accuris brings you technology with the knowledge built in – so you can build a better world.

