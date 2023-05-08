Accordion to Acquire Data & Analytics Leader Merilytics

Business to be Integrated as Accordion’s Data & Analytics Practice

Enhances Accordion’s Long-term Support for CFOs to Capitalize on Data Insights and Value Creation

NEW YORK & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accordion, the private equity-focused financial and technology consulting firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Merilytics, a world-class provider of advanced analytics, data management, and business intelligence reporting solutions to businesses around the world. Private equity sponsors and CFOs are putting increased emphasis on data & analytics to drive insights that enable faster value creation decisions, and they are looking for trusted partners to deliver those insights. The strategic acquisition of Merilytics will be the foundation of Accordion’s Data & Analytics Practice to strengthen long-term support for its CFO clients. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Merilytics uses decision sciences and an analytics-based approach to generate superior data-driven returns for its PE-focused clients, which span a range of industries including CPG & Retail, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Technology and IT, Industrials, and Consumer Services, among others. Merilytics’ ~500 professionals work with more than 80 clients to build comprehensive data management, advanced analytics, and reporting solutions that generate high-quality insights, enable better decision-making, and drive efficiencies and improvements across the business.

Data is central to value creation in Accordion’s Strategic Finance work — KPI reporting, budgeting, and forecasting — but clients often have significant data management issues to address at the beginning of engagements, complex financial and operational analytics needs during engagements, and lack continued support to further refine and enhance the deployed solutions. Merilytics’ team of experts and world-class data analytics capabilities will allow Accordion to accelerate project delivery, provide end-to-end support for clients, and remain on the cutting edge of data & analytics technology.

“We looked at several companies in search of the right partner to advance our data & analytics capabilities, and Merilytics’ reputation, quality of work, and customer partnership orientation made clear they were the perfect fit,” said Nick Leopard, CEO and Founder, Accordion. “Merilytics’ best-in-class solutions for financial analytics, operational analytics, and data management will be a tremendous addition to Accordion’s ability to deliver long-term client value. They are the best in the business. Period.”

“Merilytics has deep experience working, like Accordion, with private equity-backed companies, and has built a reputation as the partner of choice for data & analytics solutions,” added Leopard. “That shared understanding of how to work with both portfolio companies and their sponsors is important for overall alignment. In addition, they are fully aligned with our culture, and will help further our mission to create a better way to work in finance, and in data & analytics as well. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them to the Accordion family.”

“Accordion has a sterling reputation in the private equity space, with more than 250 relationships that can expand our market for analytics solutions and also strengthen our FP&A solutions,” said Paavan Choudary, Merilytics CEO and Founder. “We’re excited to join forces with Accordion, not only for their market position and cultural fit between the two firms, but because our analytics expertise, technology, and capabilities will truly enhance the impact Accordion has on its clients.”

Merilytics will integrate into Accordion’s client teams seamlessly, accelerating the pace of engagements and delivering the high-quality work Accordion clients expect on shortened timelines. Merilytics will expand Accordion’s data management, advanced analytics, and long-term support capabilities, providing an end-to-end solution ensuring clients will be able to continue to derive value in the long term.

About Accordion

Accordion is a private equity-focused financial and technology consulting firm. Working at the intersection of sponsors and management teams, Accordion partners with clients at every stage of the investment lifecycle. The firm’s services span the entire CFO function, including operational and technical accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis, CFO-driven transformation, CFO technology, transaction execution, public company readiness, interim leadership, and turnaround and restructuring – across the broader private capital sector. With a focus on hands-on, results-oriented execution, Accordion is widely recognized as the go-to PE consultancy and the premier digital-enablement partner for portfolio CFOs. In addition, Accordion has been recognized as an employer of choice for pioneering a better way to work in finance. Accordion has a total of 10 offices including its headquarters in New York and locations in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and South Florida.

For more information, please visit https://www.accordion.com/

About Merilytics:

Established in 2011, Merilytics is an Advanced Data Analytics solutions provider that helps companies transform the way they make decisions. It is a holistic one-stop shop for providing integrated Analytical, Technological, and Data Science-based solutions to solve complex business problems. The company’s Founder, Paavan Choudary, and its strong leadership team are based out of Hyderabad, one of India’s largest technology and talent hubs. Merilytics’ client base comprises marquee Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies, among others, and is spread across the U.S., South-East Asia, Australia, Middle East, and Europe. With its mission to consistently deliver high quality and advanced analytical solutions that lead to superior returns to clients, Merilytics is constantly working towards democratizing and simplifying Analytics and Data Science solutions to help clients transform the way they make decisions.

For more information, please visit https://www.merilytics.com/

