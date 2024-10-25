ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAKE ZURICH, Ill–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 11, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024.





“This is the Company’s 28th quarterly cash dividend since it began paying dividends in 2018. The Company’s dividend has become an important part of our capital allocation strategy, and we remain committed to supporting our quarterly dividend with our robust free cash flow. At the current stock price, on an annualized basis, our shareholders are receiving an approximate 6% yield on their investment,” said Tom Tedford, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

