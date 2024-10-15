Acclaim Lighting Introduces the Flex Tube HO SC™: Offering a High-Output Range of Consistent White Colors

New direct view emitting IP68-rated flexible LED strip delivers 515 lumens per foot of consistent white colors across spools and batches





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Color matching and consistency across multiple spools and batches are no longer a problem. Acclaim Lighting, a leader in innovative and advanced lighting technology, introduces its Flex Tube HO SC™, a low-profile, exterior-rated linear LED strip with two bend-direction options and an extensive range of consistent white color temperatures.

Available in 2200K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5700K, Flex Tube HO SC provides consistent color temperature rendering across the full length of every spool and even amongst multiple batches based on Acclaim Lighting’s precise binning policies that follow the two-step MacAdam ellipse. The LED strip is available in built-to order-lengths from 4.37” (111mm) to 16.4’ (5m) with section points every 2.18” (55.56mm).

Flex Tube HO SC flexible LED outdoor strip provides a 114° beam angle while operating off of 24 VDC power. It delivers up to 515 lumens per foot with an 80 CRI, while consuming only 16.5 watts. The direct view LED strips can be precisely controlled 0 to 100 percent with a DMX, 0-10V or DALI. In addition, Flex Tube HO SC runs can be integrated directly into main level dimming systems using Acclaim’s reverse/forward phase MLE dimmer drivers.

Flex Tube HO SC comes in custom-built lengths to suit project requirements and features a highly durable UV-, solvent- and flame-resistant silicone body, which is outdoor rated with high-impact resistance. The flexible direct view LED strip is IP68-rated for wet locations and submersible to 6.56 feet, as well as IK10 rated for protection against 20-joule impact.

Easily installed in its locking aluminum mounting channel, Flex Tube HO SC will perform in temperatures of -40 to 131 °F. It will maintain 70 percent of its lumens for 50,000 hours and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information about the Flex Tube HO SC, contact Acclaim Lighting at 323-213-4626 or visit https://acclaimlighting.com/flex-tube-ho-sc.

About Acclaim Lighting

Acclaim Lighting, founded in 2003 in Los Angeles, Calif., made an immediate impact on the market with an impressive portfolio of innovative and advanced solid-state lighting technology, including high-performance controller units for entertainment and architectural lighting demands. The experienced and well-trained Acclaim team offers extensive consulting worldwide, leading to individual and distinctive lighting solutions. Profound technical knowledge combined with the ability to create reality for the customer’s vision is its expertise.

Contacts

Brian Bloom



Falls Communications



bbloom@fallsandco.com

216-696-0229