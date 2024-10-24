Accident Compensation Corporation Selects Guidewire for Policy Administration, Underwriting, and Billing Operations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #GuidewireBillingCenter–Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), the Crown Entity set up under the Accident Compensation Act 2001 (the AC Act) to deliver New Zealand’s accident insurance scheme, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that ACC will migrate Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter onto Guidewire Cloud to its workers’ compensation line of business simultaneously. The company originally implemented PolicyCenter and BillingCenter in an on-premises mode. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member Tenzing is a key partner in the implementation project.





“We’ve been a Guidewire customer since 2016. The flexibility of Guidewire Cloud will help enable us to simplify our operations and shift system maintenance to Guidewire,” said ACC Acting Deputy Chief Executive Technology & Data, Campbell Mackie.

Tenzing Managing Director Suri Bartlett expressed, “We are honored to partner with ACC and Guidewire to deliver the cloud transformation journey. Having supported a number of these large implementations, our team looks forward to the transition of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud.”

“We thank ACC for its continuing commitment in Guidewire and confidence in our cloud platform,” commented Guidewire Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Shaji Sethu. “We are pleased to work with ACC to provide the balance of relevant innovation and reliable operations to help the company in its mission of improving lives every day through a focus on prevention, care, and recovery for all people in Aotearoa New Zealand who are affected by injury.”

As part of ACC’s cloud transformation journey, they will also adopt Guidewire Explore to gather and curate near real-time PolicyCenter data.

About Accident Compensation Corporation

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is the Crown Entity set up under the Accident Compensation Act 2001, (the AC Act) to deliver New Zealand’s accident insurance scheme. The purpose of the scheme is to deliver injury prevention initiatives and no-fault personal injury cover for everyone in New Zealand, including overseas visitors. Under the scheme, individuals forgo the right to sue for compensatory damages following injury, in exchange for comprehensive injury cover and compensation. For more information, please visit https://www.acc.co.nz/.

About Tenzing

Tenzing has partnered with Guidewire since 2007 and our enduring relationship, coupled with our deep understanding of the insurance industry, enables us to focus on what is most important to our clients. We are committed to ensuring we intimately understand the capabilities offered by new Guidewire Cloud releases, ensuring maximum value is extracted from the platform and realised by our clients.

Tenzing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra.

For more information, please visit https://www.tenzing.co.nz/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

