Access Reminder for Bruker Investor Webinar on May 17, 2024

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRKR #BRKRBruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) will host an Investor Webinar from 10 am to about 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) tomorrow May 17, 2024, to provide additional insights into its three recent acquisitions of Chemspeed, ELITech, and of the NanoString business. Bruker also expects to provide an update to its medium-term financial outlook.


The Investor Webinar will include presentations by CEO Frank H. Laukien, CFO Gerald Herman, and by the leaders of these three new Bruker businesses, Bernd Gleixner, Christoph Gauer and Mark Munch. The presentations will followed by a live Q&A session for analysts and investors.

The link to the Investor Webinar and dial-in option info will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.bruker.com. A replay will be available on Bruker’s Investor Relations website after the conclusion of the event.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Justin Ward

Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

