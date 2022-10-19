Access One80 Now Distributing Slice’s General Liability for Small Businesses

Further expanding Slice’s Artisan Contractors General Liability distribution.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, announced the partnership and the distribution of Slice’s small business insurance with Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds, and part of One80 Intermediaries, a highly focused wholesale brokerage and program manager providing specialized insurance solutions throughout the US and Canada.

Slice’s digital end-to-end small business insurance product, Contractors’ General Liability, provides a quote to bind journey in just minutes. Currently in 43 states with 65+ class codes, Slice continues to grow this product offering in addition to other insurance products for small businesses.

“We are so pleased to add Access One80 to our distribution network of our Artisan Contractors General Liability insurance product,” said Tim Attia, CEO and Co-founder of Slice Labs. “We’re excited that our partners can now quickly bind hard to place classes through Slice’s GL product,” added Tim Attia.

“Slice’s GL insurance product has had some extraordinary traction and growth,” said Martin Burlingame, Managing Director of Access One80. “We’re delighted to add Slice’s product to our distribution network of over 50,000 agents.”

About Slice Labs:



Slice Labs Inc. is building the future of insurance by enabling insurers, MGAs, and technology platforms to build intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Access One80



Access One80, a division of One80 Intermediaries, offers online access to all major insurance markets in the US and UK, as well as exclusive programs and in-house binding authority for a variety of products. Our marketing leading platform allows retail brokers quote, bind and issue hard to place risks such as flood, property, casualty, life, personal lines, travel/accident and health. Access One80 is available in all 50 states and is utilized by over 50,000 retail brokers nationwide.

