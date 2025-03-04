Accenture to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Accenture Schedules Second-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 20, 2025, to discuss its second-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results. An earnings news release will be issued before the call.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 883-0383 [+1 (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 2669177 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at accenture.com. A replay will be available on this website following the call.

