Accenture to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 21, 2024 to discuss its second-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. An earnings news release will be issued before the call.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 6586099 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at www.accenture.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available at www.accenture.com and at +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] with access code 7186351, from 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 21, 2024 through Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 743,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Contacts

Rachel Frey



Accenture Media Relations



+1 917 452 4421



rachel.frey@accenture.com

Katie O’Conor



Accenture Investor Relations



+1 973 301 3275



catherine.m.oconor@accenture.com