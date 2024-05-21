Accenture to Acquire Partners in Performance to Deliver Enhanced Productivity for Asset-Intensive Industry Clients

NEW YORK & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Partners in Performance, a global strategy consulting firm that works on business performance improvement in asset-intensive industries leveraging data and AI capabilities. Partners in Performance will strengthen Accenture’s offering to clients in industries such as metals and mining, oil and gas, utilities, and chemicals among others, by bolstering cost and productivity reinvention, delivery of capital projects, as well as accelerating energy transition and decarbonization efforts.





Partners in Performance has proven expertise in delivering sustainable value for clients in asset-intensive industries; helping C-suite leaders generate long-term growth for their companies by delivering lasting impact and greater resilience using its proprietary data, benchmarks and advanced analytics tools.

“Delivering profitable growth with the backdrop of significantly higher levels of disruption caused by technology and macroeconomic factors requires leaders in the C-suite and beyond to have partners that help navigate this prevailing complexity and expanding uncertainty,” said Muqsit Ashraf, chief executive for Accenture Strategy. “The acquisition of Partners in Performance within Accenture Strategy will elevate our strategic advisory and execution capabilities, powered by data and AI, that help clients boost business and sustainability performance in existing operations and new capital programs.”

Partners in Performance’s approximately 400 employees will join Accenture Strategy. Partners in Performance was founded in Melbourne in 1996, with its management and consulting professionals now operating across five continents. The firm has been recognized as one of Australia’s Most Innovative Companies and for its role helping clients achieve their sustainability targets.

“Asset-intensive clients need to pursue strategies for decarbonization without compromising on business growth objectives,” said Stephanie Jamison, global resources industry practice lead and global sustainability services lead at Accenture. “Partners in Performance’s expertise will be invaluable as we collaborate with clients to help them leverage digital capabilities and new ways of working to improve operational performance in areas such as supply chain, decarbonization and capital projects.”

Skipp Williamson, founder and managing director at Partners in Performance added: “Our focus has been on helping organizations have big lasting impact. We are excited to combine our joint strengths with Accenture for our clients across the world and to bring them even better lasting impact.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

