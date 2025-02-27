Accenture Invests in Workhelix to Help Organizations Prepare their Workforces for Generative AI

NEW YORK & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Workhelix, a tech-enabled services company that helps organizations get the most out of their AI investments. Workhelix solutions will be integrated into Accenture LearnVantage, which delivers comprehensive learning and training services that help organizations reskill and upskill their people across business dimensions, including data and AI, to achieve greater value.

Accenture’s recent Pulse of Change survey found that 86% of C-suite leaders plan to increase investments in generative AI, but only 35% of employees understand the potential value of generative AI to a great extent. Accenture’s work on more than 2,000 generative AI projects globally provides unparalleled insights into how AI reshapes roles and processes across industries and functions.

Accenture LearnVantage helps organizations quickly identify gaps in relevant and in-demand skills and then provides industry-specific training needed to fill those gaps at speed and scale. The AI-native Accenture LearnVantage platform works seamlessly with an organization’s existing learning management system. With the help of an AI-powered recommendation engine, the platform curates the best learning content from Accenture and third-party providers to offer a personalized learning journey that aligns with priority areas of learning.

Workhelix’s capabilities include a task-based platform that evaluates the impact of generative AI on workforces, and pinpoints opportunities to embed generative AI into processes. It uses more than 450 million publicly available workplace data points across more than 20,000 jobs and 300,000 activities to deliver a detailed plan that helps align teams, prioritize opportunities, and drive decisions. This leads to a continuous, simplified cycle of planning projects, deploying technology, and monitoring ROI.

Bringing Workhelix capabilities to Accenture LearnVantage will help organizations identify specific tasks and roles that can be streamlined or optimized with generative AI and create detailed, actionable roadmaps that track results against target goals.

“Generative AI is directing and reinventing how we work,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage. “Organizations need to set and follow a vision to reshape the workforce, reinvent learning, and prepare workers for a generative AI world. Our investment and collaboration with Workhelix will augment Accenture’s capabilities in talent transformation and role-based skills assessments, building a foundation that delivers personalized learning for both tech and non-tech users.”

“Accenture has a storied history of helping companies navigate transformation using AI,” said James Milin, Co-Founder and CEO of Workhelix. “The workforce and economy of 2035 will look significantly different than today, and we’re thrilled to work with Accenture to help usher in that transformation with data and rigor.”

Workhelix will also join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Workhelix

Workhelix helps large enterprises effectively identify, deploy and measure the real impact of AI, turning technology into productivity. Using a research-driven, task-based approach, Workhelix analyzes over 250,000 work tasks to identify where AI can create the most value, providing a data-backed roadmap for AI deployment. Its suite of metrics deliver reliable, causal estimates of where and how AI creates value, and where it doesn’t. Workhelix is led by executives and researchers from Stanford, MIT, Wharton, Amazon and Google. The company is backed by AIX Ventures, AI Fund, BGV, Bloomberg Beta, Future of Work Partners, Telesoft, Zetta Ventures, Reid Hoffman, Mira Murati, Jeff Dean, Yann LeCun, Sebastian Thrun, Paul Daugherty, and Jeff Wilke. Learn more at: https://www.workhelix.com/

