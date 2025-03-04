Accenture Invests in and Collaborates with AI-Powered Agentic Prediction Engine Aaru

Simulating human behavior to reinvent how businesses make decisions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Accenture Ventures has invested in Aaru, creators of the leading AI-powered prediction engine that simulates consumer behavior and preferences, driving stronger customer experiences, new growth opportunities and speed-to-market. As part of this collaboration, Accenture Song intends to integrate Lumen—Aaru’s flagship model for the private sector—into its AI products and services across new product development, marketing, customer strategy, and customer service.

Aaru’s unique approach to prediction uses multi-agent AI systems to create simulations of human behavior with greater precision based on proprietary and public data sources. Rather than relying on approaches that do not scale well and often face bias, such as time-intensive surveys, focus groups, and research experiments, Aaru’s platform simulates any customer audience to deliver predictions of behavior in a matter of minutes.

Accenture’s investment will help Aaru accelerate its growth and expand its capabilities to meet the increasing demand for AI-driven data and analytics. In addition, Baiju Shah, chief strategy officer of Accenture Song, will become a strategic advisor to Aaru as the business continues to scale.

"With 85% of CMOs saying it’s more difficult than ever to stay relevant, the widening gap between what companies offer and what customers expect has created an urgency to innovate,” said Shah. “Anticipating customers and uncovering new growth opportunities using AI-powered agents is now a strategic edge for businesses and brands. Using Aaru, our creatives and strategists will be able to more accurately simulate entire audiences in a matter of minutes, unlocking customer insights where we couldn’t before. This is a period of incredibly exciting change, where platforms like Aaru will reinvent how we design and deliver products, services, and marketing campaigns.”

“Current methods of understanding customers are often limited by issues like sampling bias, data access, self-reporting bias, and scalability problems—not to mention the time taken to gather and analyze this data,” said Cameron Fink, chief executive officer of Aaru. “Simulation is an incredibly powerful tool and will be the differentiator between companies that lead the market and those that fall behind in the AI age. Partnering with Accenture will accelerate the deployment of our prediction technology and unlock the full potential of Aaru across a wide range of industries.”

Aaru is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program focused on working with companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies. This announcement highlights Accenture’s ongoing investment in data and AI capabilities to help clients grow their business and sustain relevance with customers, with previous investments in Cresta, a company that has developed an AI-powered platform designed for contact centers, Martian, a technology company that has built a large language model (LLM) router, and Writer, a generative AI-powered platform that helps enterprises create and shape content.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

About Aaru

Aaru operates at the bleeding edge of predictive intelligence, using language models to simulate and impact human behaviour at scale. By generating and deploying orchestrated instances of artificial intelligence that mirror humans, called agents, Aaru models entire populations with unprecedented accuracy. You can ask agents any question, forecasting the world’s events in minutes. Our partners work with us for many reasons: they leverage Aaru to refine strategy in an uncertain geopolitical climate, cut new product innovation timelines from months to minutes, and to deploy marketing campaigns that win in an era where consumers have never been harder to understand. We provide organizations with invaluable foresight, empowering them to anticipate outcomes and proactively make the right decisions at the right time, every time. Welcome to the new age of decision dominance––visit us at aaru.com.

