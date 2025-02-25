Accenture Helps Organizations Supercharge Growth and Customer Experiences with AI from Google Cloud and Salesforce

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is launching new capabilities, accelerators and training to help organizations build and scale generative AI solutions and agents that enhance the impact of the integrations of Google Cloud’s Gemini models and Salesforce’s Agentforce, announced today.

As a leading transformation partner for both Google Cloud and Salesforce, Accenture will help clients capitalize on this strategic moment with packaged accelerators to drive growth and reinvent business workflows and customer experiences in the agentic era.

The industry- and function-specific accelerators leverage Accenture’s understanding of customer processes, extensive data and AI engineering skills, and expansive industry and functional experience from across the Accenture and Google Cloud joint generative AI Center of Excellence and the Accenture Salesforce hub for generative AI. The accelerators will help drive more robust and intelligent AI-driven processes by harnessing real-time data insights to help identify operational efficiencies and empower organizations to deliver more personalized and impactful customer experiences faster than ever before.

“Accenture is doubling down to bring its extensive ecosystem and customer domain capabilities and deep AI engineering skills together with the collective innovations from Google Cloud and Salesforce to accelerate value for our clients,” said Lan Guan, chief AI officer, Accenture. "By leveraging assets across Accenture’s Google and Salesforce business groups, our new accelerator services will help organizations drive new levels of productivity and growth in the next frontier of agentic AI.”

Accenture’s accelerators will help organizations quickly adopt new product integrations in areas such as customer care. By combining Salesforce’s Agentforce with Google Gemini’s multi-modal capabilities, customer care can be reinvented by empowering humans to deliver more proactive, personalized, and efficient customer experiences across the customer’s preferred method of interaction like video, text, and voice in multiple languages. Accenture accelerators help enable predictive issue resolution, dynamic knowledge base suggestions and tailored customer offers. Customer care representatives can also receive AI-powered assistance in multiple languages, automated case summarization and sentiment analysis. These customer interactions can be managed through voice, conversational AI chatbots, omnichannel orchestration and automated follow-ups, driving new levels of efficiency.

For example, in the healthcare industry, personalized patient care and optimized payer services can be enabled with Accenture’s health document AI accelerator. This accelerator uses Google Cloud’s MedLM model and Vertex AI to interpret medical data from various sources—like imaging and test results—which Salesforce’s Agentforce can then surface directly to care providers to enable them to quickly provide tailored and seamless patient experiences.

“Enterprise customers will be able to deploy many of their most critical Salesforce applications on Google Cloud’s secure, AI-optimized infrastructure,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Organization, Google Cloud. “Through our partnership with Accenture, customers will have access to the resources needed to successfully enhance Salesforce workflows with Google Cloud’s entire technology stack, including AI agents, Gemini models, Vertex AI, BigQuery, and more.”

"Our open and extensible platform provides customers the choice and flexibility to use their own applications and LLM models. With Salesforce’s major partnership expansion with Google, customers can build AI agents in our agentic AI platform, Agentforce, and use Gemini’s multi-modal capabilities to handle more complex tasks,” said Jim Steele, president, Global Strategic Customers & Partners at Salesforce. “Accenture’s accelerators will make it even easier for customers across the globe to take advantage of these powerful capabilities."

Google Cloud and Salesforce technology training and learning services will be made available through Accenture LearnVantage, providing tailored upskilling programs, ecosystem certification services, and managed services for a client’s own learning capabilities.

